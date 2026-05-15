“Only The Strong Survive”: TikToker Shares The Dark Reality Of a Maximum Prison Security Facility

Popular internet and TikTok personality Tasia Alexis Hussey recently described her experience at a maximum-security prison.

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She described receiving a thin mattress, damaged blankets and what she called ‘funky deodorant.’ She highlighted her experiences while serving a two-year prison sentence, though she said she was released after eight months.

The video comes at the request of her 4.3 million followers on the social media platform. The TikToker who goes by ‘Tasia Alexis’ revealed she was charged with possession of drugs, fleeing and attempting to evade arrest.

The TikToker argued the charges did not warrant maximum-security placement, and she was at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto, Georgia. When she first got there, she apparently spent time at a Diagnostics Center.

As part of protocol at the facility, she was given a body-cavity search, followed by a blood sample and Pap smears.

However, she was still placed in a maximum security facility at the time. The TikToker mentioned that she “didn’t belong there” because her charges were minimal.

And the people in that particular prison were in for more serious charges in comparison to her, hence maximum security. After she completed formalities, she was given a bar of soap: Bob Barker soap, lice treatment shampoo, and deodorant.

She claimed that in the three weeks she spent at that particular facility, she had difficulty controlling body odour.

Moreover, since she didn’t have a proper shampoo or conditioner for her hair, it was in knots. Even the soap she was provided didn’t lather, and according to her, it simply did not meet her expectations for basic hygiene.

Next Came the Dark Reality of Sleep and Food

Next, the TikToker broke down the alleged stereotype of prison being a place where you get basic meals and sleeping accommodations. According to the TikToker, that would be an ideal situation “if you were lucky.”

Although she didn’t comment on the food, she had a lot to say about the sleeping situation. When she was first shown to her room with bunks, there was one thing missing: a bed. Meaning, there was a bunk with no bed.

I've often said this. Done properly it is worse than death.



What is properly?



No TV

No radio

No newspapers, magazines, books



The moment the door shuts your time knowing the outside world stops.



Just you alone with your thoughts to process why you have life in prison. https://t.co/WNlt9hCZPl — Mike ZooLoo (@MikeZooLoo) May 15, 2026

Instead of that, she was given a thin and possibly uncomfortable mattress with a blanket that had holes. Some were sleeping on the bare metal cots due to the alleged lack of beds.

Other prisoners were even resorting to stealing other mattresses. However, Alexis claimed that she was lucky her bed and blanket weren’t stolen from her.

The next dark reality she pointed out was the condition of her hair. Due to poor hair products, the TikToker claimed her hair was in a terrible state. Because she was using only lice treatment shampoo, her hair was not in the best shape.

One Must Always Look Presentable During Checks...

When the warden would line the prisoners up for a quick examination, she’d hastily put up a bun while struggling to make it appear presentable. She also alleged that if her hair or another inmate’s hair was not presentable, then there would be dire consequences.

At times, she recalled prison guards making fun of her because of her last name whenever she was in the yard.

Lastly, throughout her time at the facility, Alexis mentioned that except for two minor arguments, she got into no trouble. But did not comment on what led to her early release.

Ultimately, after experiencing the dark reality of a prison facility, she strongly advised her followers “not to go to the trenches.” She said, “It just brings out the worst in you…It truly, truly does.” Lastly, she stated, “Only the strong survive.”