Former Restaurant Owner Says She Always Sided With Her Staff Over Customer Complaints — and the Comment Section Is Split

A clip shared by X account @MAGA_X_Times featuring a former restaurant owner's candid admission about always siding with her staff over customer complaints had drawn more than 95,000 views as of publication. The video is labelled a “public service announcement,” and in it, the woman says that she almost always took her staff's side whenever a customer complained about them, if at all.

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The admission drew pushback in the comment section from viewers who said the policy left customers with no recourse when service was genuinely poor.

The woman explained in the course of the short video that whenever any customer complained about a server, she would not only stand by them but also that there was a “100% guarantee that that server is not getting in trouble,” unless, she said, the mistake was “absolutely so horrible.”

The former restaurant owner sold her business, according to the caption, and is only now mentioning that staff would vent about difficult customers in the back of the restaurant — and she said anyone from a chef to a dishwasher might be part of those conversations.

The woman added that people who work in food service often deal with demanding conditions and have difficult interactions on a daily basis, so she said diners who treated staff poorly were unlikely to receive better service as a result.

? EX-RESTAURANT OWNER GOES FULL PSA MODE ?

She waited until she sold her business to finally spill what she REALLY wanted to say to every rude customer, entitled employee, and stressed-out owner…

This 80-second clip is the cathartic truth bomb the service industry has been… pic.twitter.com/g7GC6zZ7Ab — MAGA X Times Daily News ?? (@MAGA_X_Times) June 3, 2026

In the comments section, people mention having both good and bad service, while some say that issues that a customer usually complains about are already out of the control of a server. Another said that diners underestimate the challenges that restaurant workers face, along with earning very little, so people should be respectful to them and definitely not complain about random issues to them because they can't control much.

One such X user wrote: “Service industries are awful and can be hard on one's mind. It would have been great to have a boss like her. Our environment was toxic because of bad behavior with [the] staff.” One commenter who identified herself as Suzanne, thought, “If the server gives me bad service, I don't leave a tip.”

Yet another, however, believed, “It's why no one goes out to eat anymore. Horrible servers, and you can't say anything.” Another customer sarcastically said that they would probably have to be accommodating after seeing this video, even if the food was bad or if the waitstaff was “standing around talking about customers with other staff instead of refilling drinks.”

Watch this movie to see it in action ... 100% legit. pic.twitter.com/zHXQcsiNdU — Adam Genesis ? ? ✝️ ? Navigating the Last Days (@AdamGenesisEden) June 3, 2026

Another commenter recommended the 2005 film Waiting, starring Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds, as a window into how food service workers handle difficult customers and situations.

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @MAGA_X_Times.