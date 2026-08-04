A woman is spilling her heart out on Reddit after finding out the hard way that she was allegedly her man’s “other woman,” meaning he was already involved with someone else while she was dating him. The woman, who goes by u/Willing_Builder_7194 on Reddit, explained that she met a guy four months before making her post who she thought was a 40-year-old single man with one child.

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But as time went on, she learned he was much older, had more children, and was allegedly involved with another woman who he shared a child with. Here’s how they met and how she says she found everything out.

Woman Says Chance Airport Encounter Turned Into Romance

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The woman explained that she met the guy in an airport during a long layover and that they “hit it off immediately.” One thing led to another, and soon he was inviting her to fly out to Ohio to visit him while she was living in California at the time. “We had a great time exploring the city together and made plans for him to visit me in CA a couple of weeks later,” she wrote.

That time came and he did actually visit California, and that’s when she says he told her he loved her. Looking back, she says he was “love bombing” her.

More time passed, but she continued flying out to Ohio to visit him. The two even went to a Lil Wayne concert together in mid-2026 for her birthday. However, she says his vibe started to feel different when she brought up visiting places together because she was preparing to move to another state due to a new job.

She says he wanted to focus only on the move, which was still some time away. Then, he was supposed to come back to California, but she says he wasn’t able to because his mom showed up at his home unannounced because she was going through some things.

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But it wasn’t long after that that she realized there was much more going on. The Redditor said that one day she received a call from another woman who questioned why she had called him late on Mother’s Day.

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According to the original poster, the man had saved her contact under a name that made it look like she was a doctor and told the other woman that he met her in the military and that she was just checking on him. But the woman on the phone then told her that they had been dating for over a year, shared an almost 2-month-old child together, and that the man was actually 50 years old, not 40.

She also claimed he allegedly got her pregnant while he was her supervisor at a previous job. She went on to claim he had another secret family when he started dating her and that he shared two children with that woman as well, though she said he never sees those children.

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According to the Reddit user, he managed to hide everything from each woman by allegedly using excuses like business trips and situations involving his mom so they wouldn’t find out about each other and so he could go back and forth without raising questions.

The Reddit user also explained that the other woman planned to leave him, but then he proposed. What makes the story even stranger is that she said he “has not given me any explanations or apologized” and instead kept telling her, “please don’t text my phone” when she attempted to make contact with him.

Not only did it leave her feeling “incredibly hurt,” but also shocked by all the lies he seemed to have gotten himself tangled in.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on Reddit.