A video shared on X has sparked debate after a woman recorded herself filming at what appeared to be a museum when another visitor walked into the frame. In the video, the woman has set up her phone at what appears to be a museum gallery. As it films her walking down the row of paintings a man appears, looking into the camera and then behind it before moving on.

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In the video, the woman wrote that the hall had been empty right before she set up and went to film her content. It was a stroke of bad luck that another visitor happened to come in at that exact moment.

It is unclear why the visitor looked toward the camera, as it was not immediately apparent that there was somebody filming. In the video, though, the woman says that "There will always be a white person up in your business."

Black woman placed her phone near a painting on the wall and then acted as a victim of white people simply because they looked at the exhibit near by it.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



The fatigue is truly exhausting! pic.twitter.com/RX58tERdKS — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 3, 2026

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Outrage bait seems to be the likely outcome

Many content creators rely on sensationalism or targeted attacks in order to get clicks and views. For this creator, we do not know the whole story and therefore cannot infer that she was intentionally trying to rile viewers up or not. And that is not even bringing up the racial aspect of it, which does not need to be addressed.

One user claimed that there was a trash can behind the camera tripod, which was why the man was seen disappearing behind the camera momentarily.

"He was actually throwing trash into a bin that wasn’t visible on screen. When he came back into view, he no longer had the magazine he’d been carrying—he’d thrown it away. So stop making a mountain out of a molehill. White people aren’t the issue. You are," one X commenter wrote.

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Others commented on filming in public spaces, noting that they belong to everyone and that it should not be a surprise when people show up.

"She’s in a museum and is shocked other visitors are wanting to look at the artwork on display which apparently messed up the video she was trying to make of herself in the museum. Why do people act like public spaces are for their personal use?" said one.

Several commenters said interruptions are an expected part of filming in public spaces. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the recording. The video provides limited context about what happened before the interaction or why the visitor approached the camera.