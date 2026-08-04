A video shared on X has sparked debate after a man claimed he bought a $6 clock at Goodwill, discovered cash hidden inside, and was later offered $100 for it in the parking lot.

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In the video, the man claims that he bought the clock for $6 after taking a look inside and finding the back of it stuffed full with cash. As he was walking to his car a couple tried to buy it off of him for $100, leaving some to speculate that it was the original owners of the clock. The man, however, refused.

He sits in his car, holding up the cash while a child sits in the backseat. In the background is what appears to be the couple who asked to buy it off of him. The rest of the video shows him pulling the cash from the back of the clock, revealing stacks of ones and fives.

This guy found a clock at Goodwill and bought it for $6, after peeking inside and realizing it was worth way more. On his way to the car, a couple kept trying to buy it off him for $100, most likely the original owners hoping to get their money back. Would you have kept it or… pic.twitter.com/Z4T3EaFL3c — Clip Insanity (@ClipInsanity) August 3, 2026

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Viewers Debate Whether the Couple Wanted the Clock Back

Online commenters quickly debated whether he should have accepted the offer. If that was indeed their clock, the morally correct thing to do would be to give it back to them. However, if he opened the clock in store and saw the money, perhaps the couple saw the money as well and were hoping to purchase it before anyone noticed.

Many, however, are skeptical of the truth of this video.

One X commenter wrote, "So they were there at same time as him but didn't go in and purchase it themselves and the people at goodwill whose one job is to inspect everything that comes in didn't open the obvious door on the back lol."

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Another X user agreed. "Nah. That didn't happen. They inspect everything before the even accept it. They make sure furniture is passable, clothes are in decent condition, that electronics work, and more - or they throw them away. And they inspect everything before they even put it on sale. They would have checked that clock coming and going before they ever put it on sale. And if that really did happen, then it's an employee who was skimming that was using it to hide the cash and it wasn't supposed to be sold," they said.

It does seem highly unlikely that this video is real. The couple in the back could even be just a random couple who happened to be walking by, or who he made sure were walking by when he began filming.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or determine whether the events unfolded as shown.