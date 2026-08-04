A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it captured an exchange between a woman who questioned another woman's hijab and a bystander who challenged her comments. The woman, who appears to identify herself as French before saying she is an American citizen, was questioned by the man about her remarks regarding the Muslim headscarf, prompting discussion among viewers.

Featured Video

The woman who identified herself as French was not expecting the man to fire back at her the way he did. And it was evident all across her face. Hopefully, this encounter has taught the elderly French woman to mind her own business be less critical of strangers, especially foreign citizens like herself!

This elderly racist French woman was complaining about a woman wearing a hijab,but it backfired on her because when she started with were all American meaning herself she was asked where she was from & she admitted she was French & not born in America like the woman with the… pic.twitter.com/GlvE4DOY3d — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 3, 2026

As the video began, it became clear that they were in the middle of a discussion. The French-American woman can be heard saying, "We're all, you know, American. And she's American." She was speaking of the woman wearing the hijab. The man replied, "Yeah."

Advertisement

The elderly woman continued to say that she was wondering why the woman was wearing a Muslim headscarf. It almost seemed as if she was offended by her dress code. A piece of the video was appears to be edited, and when the camera returned to the elderly woman, she said, "You cannot do anything to me. I'm a senior."

The man recording the video then asked her, "You have an accent, right?" She replied, "Yeah." And if you listen closely, you will agree that she does have a French accent. The man questioned her further, "So, you're American?" And she confirmed that she was indeed an American.

But this is where the American man continued questioning her. He continued, "You weren't born here," to which the French woman confirmed that she wasn't born in America. Then he informed her that both him and the woman wearing the hijab were American-born citizens.

Advertisement

And it was at this moment that she realized. . . she messed up. She looked at the other young woman in disbelief and said, "Oh. Okay." Then she changed her tune and said to her, "Nice. Nice meeting you." This is where one might say the American man checkmated her.

He questioned her, "So who's American? My parents were born here. I'm second-generation American. What are you?" She responded hesitantly, "I'm no, no. not American. . . I'm French." Then, speaking of himself and the young woman wearing the Muslim headscarf, "So we're all American but you're not an American?"

Then she replied, "I'm an American citizen." But the video creator shot that down immediately and said, "No, you're not." Then, the American woman wearing the hijab asked her why she felt so comfortable making the comment she made about her choice of clothing.

The woman responded, "It's okay. Never mind." The man then told her, "I don't like how you're dressed," to which she replied, "What?"

Advertisement

Many people in the comments were satisfied with how this interaction turned out. This person wrote, "They handled this woman perfectly. Perhaps she'll think twice before interjecting herself in other people's lives from now."

Another commenter agreed, "Loved the look on her face when he said “I don’t like the way you’re dressed.” It had never occurred to her that someone might not approve HER attire!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the exchange shown in the video. The footage captures only part of the interaction and does not include what happened before the recording began.