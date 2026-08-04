A video shared on X has sparked debate after protesters supporting and opposing Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham clashed outside one of her games following her recent comments about transgender athletes. Cunningham has publicly said she believes transgender women should not compete in the WNBA. Although there are currently no transgender athletes in the WNBA, these comments have started a passionate fight between her supporters, and those who are against her commentary. After both groups turned up to protest outside of a game, the fight became physical.

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Radical transgender activists attacked a person for holding up an "XX" shirt in support of Sophie Cunningham.



These lunatics love violence.pic.twitter.com/cb7uMnwdHS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2026

In the video a woman passionately in a fight for transgender rights. While it’s hard to make out exactly what she is saying, someone with her is saying “Protect trans women” and she joins in. Someone then approaches her, and that’s when the confrontation escalates.

The person is holding up an XX shirt, the female sex chromosome. They wave it in the face of the other woman, clearly trying to get her to react. What happens next may not have been the outcome they wanted.

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A fight breaks out between them. The woman knocks the shirt out their hand which causes things to escalate. Now, they are playing tug-a-war with the shirt, while another protester plays siren noises over their megaphone, which added to the chaos of the fight.

A security guard gets involved, and the pro-Cunningham crowd quickly point the finger at the other woman. They believe she started the fight, but the other side disagreed. The woman and her fellow protestors thought they were egging them on by dangling the shirt in her face. The video shows the shirt being waved near the woman's face before the confrontation became physical.

Other people got involved in hopes of defending the person who waved the t-shirt. The security guard is caught in the middle, telling the woman to keep her hands to herself. He asks them to be peaceful, and at that moment, a protester on the opposite side pokes the man in the face. Both sides accused each other of escalating the confrontation.

People on X had Different Opinions About the Fight

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This is a topic that brings out strong opinions in people. Clearly, both sides of this fight were passionate about where they stood on the issue. However, it’s not beneficial to either cause to begin getting physical with one another.

The video was posted to a conservative audience on X. While many people in the comment section sided with the protester wearing the shirt, others did not. One person wrote, “The left is always screaming freedom of speech, yet they always violate anyone else's speech, take, steal damage or destroy it, thinking they have the right to do so because someone else doesn't agree with them. It’s only their free speech allowed,” while another penned, “’This person was attacked!’ Meanwhile the video doesn’t show anyone being attacked. You bigots are so dramatic and desperate to be victims.”

Commenters remained divided over who escalated the confrontation. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video or determine what led to the confrontation. The article is based on footage shared on X and public reactions to it.