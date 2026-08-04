A video on X of a nail salon shop in Chicago called "Rose Nails" has reached over 100,000 views after a client recorded herself refusing to leave, despite the nail salon owner stating that the shop needed to close. He proceeded to call the Chicago Police Department about the issue, and two officers responded.

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The woman claimed that she had an appointment to get both her nails and feet done. But after doing her feet, the owner refused to do her nails because he said there would not be enough time before the shop closed. The woman was upset that she didn't receive the full service she paid for, and threatened to remain there even after the shop closed. The video documents what happened next.

The owner of Rose Nails in Chicago had to call CPD because a woman refused to leave the store after they refused to do her nails. Before leaving, she told the owner, “This is why you’re always getting your windows busted.” pic.twitter.com/gcOQpLQw4Q — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 3, 2026

The video began with the woman sitting in a chair recording the owner and the two police officers pacing back and forth. One of the first things she said to the nail salon owner was, "This is why y'all always be getting your windows busted. . . 'Cause y'all wrong." She continued to explain the reason for her defiance, "Your service is f****** whack! I come in here to get nails and feet. You do my feet, don't do my nails because you're closing at 7:00. . . That's some BS."

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All the while, both the owner of Rose Nails salon and the officers were silent. Many commenters focused on the fact that the police took a backseat and allowed the woman to threaten vandalism to the owner's shop. This X user wrote, "As she sits there on her butt, threatening the business with vandalism, and the police wandering around like they're window shopping. No wonder vigilantes seem to be the go-to solution these days."

Another X commenter wrote, "You should have gotten to the salon earlier, but instead you demanded the owner stay longer for your fat butt and using foul language loses the argument for me cause I stop listening at that point."

The video doesn't provide the full details of the interaction, so we're going based on limited context. But judging from the threats made by the client, it seems that this isn't the first time the salon owner has dealt with this type of situation.

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As the video came to a close, the woman continued directing remarks toward the owner. She said, "You looking like a b****. If you're inconveniencing me, I'mma inconvenience you. Hopefully you leave out on time. . . at 7:00. . . I'm never coming here again. And I hope nobody else comes here."

Even after these statements, the owner and officers did not respond in the clip. The video does not provide additional context about the customer's history with the salon.

This X user commented, "EVERY BUSINESS has a "right to refuse service." You probably didn't pay them last time you were there!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the dispute. The video begins after the disagreement had already started and does not include the events leading up to the confrontation.