A video shared on X showing a woman aboard a United Airlines flight has sparked debate online after she complained to the captain about a passenger seated behind her who allegedly kicked the back of her seat. The woman claimed the impact was so severe that it may have caused permanent damage to her neck.

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While the video does not show the alleged seat kick, it captures the woman recounting the incident to the captain. Some viewers said she was justified in reporting the passenger's alleged actions, while others questioned her account and suggested she was looking for grounds to file a lawsuit.

On a United flight from Chicago to Lexington, a woman tried to get a man kicked off the plane after claiming he had kicked the back of her seat so hard that he may have caused permanent damage to her neck. pic.twitter.com/0SeupyKvLN — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 3, 2026

The video seemed to have been recorded by the man who was being accused of kicking the back of the woman's chair. Apparently, the woman complained of the issue and requested to see the flight's captain, who eventually came into the camera's frame.

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As he arrived at her seat, the woman asked, "Are you the captain?" He replied, "Yes." She went on to recap the situation, "OK, so I was sitting here. My seat was reclined, and this person," she said as she pointed to the passenger recording the video behind her, "hits the back of my seat so hard, my neck is still killing me."

The video does not show the alleged seat kick, so her claim cannot be independently verified. Nevertheless, the United Chicago flight captain listened without interruption.

The woman continued to explain, "He hit it in the right spot. . . As hard as he possibly could. So, I'm reporting it and then I'm gonna go to a doctor and get an evaluation. I hope he didn't do any permanent damage."

Video Shows Captain Addressing Complaint

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The next part of the exchange quickly became a focus of the discussion. She continued, "I just need to make sure that he, number one, is safe to be in the United States. And number two, that he's not gonna hurt anybody else again."

Then, the recording does not show the full exchange, the conversation shifted to first class. The woman then said, "It doesn't matter about first class. We could've been in the back row." The video does not make clear why first class was mentioned or whether she changed seats.

Then, like many other people on these X videos who make a scene and draw attention to themselves, she yelled at another passenger, "And you're not allowed to videotape me, by the way, okay."

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It appeared the captain had heard enough. Presumably, with the intent of deescalating the situation to ensure a peaceful trip, he ushered the woman out of her seat, and possibly to another cabin class. With her carry-on luggage strapped and ready to leave, she turned back and cursed the man who allegedly kicked her seat, then followed the captain.

In response to the video, one X user wrote, "The entitlement of her bothering the captain with this."

Someone else commented, "Wait, did the progressive Karen really just say she doesn't know if someone is 'safe to be in the United States'?!?"

However, some people were on the side of the woman, "She’s perfectly in her rights. I’d do the same thing especially if he hurt me."

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The video does not show the alleged seat kick, so the woman's claim cannot be independently verified from the footage alone.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims. The recording begins after the alleged seat kick and does not show the events leading up to the confrontation.