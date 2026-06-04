Man Swept Up Breadcrumbs a Woman Left for Squirrels — She Came Out With a Plank and Now X Is Arguing About Property Rights

A video of a woman striking a neighbor with a wooden board after he swept up breadcrumbs she had placed outside her driveway for squirrels is getting attention on X. The comment section is divided over who was in the wrong.

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The confrontation that resulted from this act was absolutely uncalled for, according to an overwhelming majority of comments.

X account @KimKatieUSA captioned the clip, “Crazy woman attacks a man with a wooden board.” The caption continued, “He showed incredible restraint the whole time,” that is, until “she went after his woman.” The footage showed the woman initially directing her aggression at the man rather than the woman filming.

After attempting to hit him several times without much reaction, she turned toward the woman filming — who identified herself as the man's partner. Just as she goes to charge at this camerawoman, that is when the man screams and asks not to attack her at all.

Crazy woman attacks a man with a wooden board because he was sweeping up the bread, she threw on the street for squirrels.



He showed incredible restraint the whole time…until she went after his woman. pic.twitter.com/0aXda4bPLm — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 4, 2026

The woman filming said she would call 911 if the confrontation continued. Other neighbors could be heard asking what was happening, which is when the man explained the situation from his point of view.

By the end of the video, the woman who had come out with the plank of wood is seen heading back home, defeated from the confrontation.

While the reaction to this video divided the social media platform, some of the viewers supported the man. One such user wrote, “She should be arrested. You can’t just go around hitting people with 2x4s.” Another wrote, “The video evidence alone is enough to legally jam her up, though. Good on him for staying cool. Lots of folks wouldn't respond like that.”

Many others wrote in the woman's defense, “Why [...] can’t she feed the [...] squirrels?! Why are they stealing her joy?” Another commented, “I'm on the lady's side here. Why is he sweeping up bread she put out in front of her house?”

Another user said, “I’m sorry, but [...] some people have serious lifestyle problems, their lifestyle is all about getting in everyone else’s business. [...] I get that lady is frustrated, but hacking that crazy dude Karen in today’s emotional climate is risky at best.”

National Park Service Releases Detailed Guide On What Visitors Should Do Upon Encountering Squirrel https://t.co/dQMPeskB38 pic.twitter.com/ebTwtn0iHT — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 12, 2019

Some commenters, including @KimKatieUSA who shared the clip, raised concerns about the damage squirrels can cause. One said that they can chew up car wires and make holes everywhere. Another said that feeding wildlife on a public street is not the best option because these rodents can get into homes.

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @KimKatieUSA. The identities of those involved and the location have not been confirmed.