‘Worrisome at First Glance’: A Waiter Noticed a Customer’s Mole Mid-Meal and Left Him a Note Urging Him to See a Doctor

A waiter who noticed a concerning mole on a customer's arm slipped him a note urging him to see a doctor, and the story has drawn widespread praise online.

Featured Video

The popular SubReddit ‘Mildly Infuriating’ featured a story by @jpdiv which has nearly 140,000 upvotes as of publication. The man shared a picture of the note left behind by the waiter, urging the person to seek medical attention at the earliest.

According to the note, the waiter claimed to be a medical professional and noticed the mole on the customer’s right arm. Apparently, they found it “worrisome at first glance” and hence thought should be looked at immediately.

Advertisement

The waiter further suggested that the mole be closely evaluated by either a dermatologist or a plastic surgeon. The waiter said in the note that they were a medical professional, though The Daily Dot could not verify this claim.

The note concluded with best wishes and a personal compliment to the man’s wife and child. It read: “P.D. Your wife and baby are beautiful.” Whether or not the man visited a doctor after is unconfirmed.

Waiter Handed a Note and Reddit Handed Them Praise

Redditors couldn’t help but praise the act of kindness in the thread of the SubReddit. There were over 6,400 comments filled with either stories or compliments. Many encouraged others to continually practice such empathy.

Advertisement

A user mentioned, “These stories of people being insistent upon helping are so heartwarming. We could all be like this all the time.” Another commenter noted that the waiter suggested the customer see a professional rather than offering to consult personally.

They said, “I love how he wasn’t all like “call my practice,” but was like, you should go to someone.” Many others complimented the waiter’s act, but also suggested that they took the medical professional’s advice.

Similarly, another said, “A doctor sees you at a distance, sees a problem from that distance, and is kind enough to leave you a note. Time to go meet one of his fellow doctors.”

Comment

byu/jpdiv from discussion

inmildlyinteresting

Advertisement

Many commenters shared their own accounts of non-medical professionals who spotted potentially serious health concerns. One such Redditor shared a similar encounter.

@accountforbabystuff recalled the time their hairdressor found their friend’s melanoma. About it, they commented, “It’s a little scary, it could be lurking in the scalp like that.”

As of publication, the original poster had not shared an update on whether he visited a doctor. However, concerns for the individual continue to pour in the comments of the SubReddit thread.

The details above solely reflect the story shared by @jpdiv via the SubReddit 'Mildly Interesting' on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.