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‘Made Me Fall in Love With Him All Over Again’: A Husband’s Secret Year-Long Surprise for His Wife’s Debut Novel Has the Internet in Tears

10:10 AM CDT on July 25, 2026

A Reddit user shared a photo of her dinner alongside a story about her husband's surprise.

A Reddit user shared a photo of her dinner alongside a story about her husband’s surprise.

|Images via Reddit/GirlDinnerDiaries

A post shared by Reddit user u/beebeexo on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit is about an unusually thoughtful anniversary-style gesture. In it, the woman shared a photo of her meal and revealed that her husband secretly spent months planning a surprise centered around her debut novel.

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In the comments, several people praised the effort her husband put into supporting a passion that wasn't his own.

Alongside her story, the poster shared a photo of a home-cooked dinner featuring grilled brown sugar barbecue chicken thighs, roasted baby potatoes, broccoli, and a vegetable skewer served on a dark ceramic plate. The 32-year-old then explained that she works full time as an accountant while writing a spicy fantasy romance novel on the side.

Her husband, 34, is a sports and statistics enthusiast who reads only nonfiction. He had spent more than a year planning the surprise in advance.

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After finishing the first draft of her approximately 450-page manuscript, she asked her husband to read it. "He always responded with a 'I'll try, but you know I'm not a reader, and I don't want you to be sad if I don't love it,'" she wrote. But as the poster added, she understood his hesitation but still hoped to share her work with her husband somehow.

Then came the surprise after she returned from a weekend at her family's cottage. While her husband stayed home to work, both he and her sister repeatedly encouraged her to stop at the gym before heading home. She later learned the delay had been intentional.

Waiting for her was a printed binder of the full manuscript, with highlighted passages and hundreds of handwritten notes. The husband had reportedly stayed home specifically to print the manuscript, binge-read it, and record his reactions. She said he waited more than a year so the novel was complete and he had time alone to prepare everything.

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"He still had 30 pages left when I was coming home, which is why he told my sister to push me to go to the gym!" she wrote.

Reddit users are in awe of the husband's gesture.

The surprise became even more meaningful when he told her he genuinely enjoyed the book. The author said she "happy sobbed" while reading his comments, and her husband joked he became concerned because she "turned purple from happy crying so much."

After the post gained attention, she shared an update saying she showed the comments to her husband. "He said he was mostly indifferent [to] the comments, but was very proud and happy with my reaction. So now I'm happy."

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Many commenters said the gesture was more genuine than a traditional gift. "Forget flowers, this man gave her the rarest gift: someone who genuinely cared enough to enter her world even when it wasn't his thing," one wrote. Another Redditor commented, "This is the definition of true love for me… someone who pushes themselves out of their comfort zone to do something meaningful for their other half."

The author, at the end, said, "Never in my life was I expecting this surprise. Made me fall in love with him all over again."

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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