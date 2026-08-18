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Passenger Allegedly Leaves Without Paying, Taxi Driver Drives Away With His Phone—’Instant Karma’

2:00 PM CDT on August 18, 2026

Taxi Passenger Leaves Without Paying, Driver Takes His Phone

Taxi Passenger Leaves Without Paying, Driver Takes His Phone

|Image Credit: X/@ceciarmy

A viral clip shows a taxi driver driving away with a passenger's phone after the passenger leaves without paying, after the passenger accidentally leaves his phone in the cab. After the passenger leaves the phone behind, the driver notices it and pulls away before he can get back into the cab.

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The caption of the video reads: "A passenger gets out of the taxi without paying, but leaves his phone inside. When he realizes and tries to go back to retrieve it, the taxi driver pulls away and leaves. Instant karma."

Viewers Question Whether the Clip Is Real.

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The clip drew skepticism from some viewers, though, especially because it was reposted from another account and drastically edited down to only 28 seconds.

"Put the whole video up yourself too, besides stealing the videos you a**holes don't post them complete, in the end it ends up getting returned for 100€," aid one user, who posted the full 1-minute, 45-second clip below.

Other viewers questioned whether the video was staged.

"With the little that drivers earn now, they have to resort to staging fake videos to monetize through views," said one, with others calling it "staged" or "forced."

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"A video with the same description is circulating on Instagram with laughing emojis and comments that identify it as staged, indicating that it is not a real incident," one user claimed, posting a link to to the Instagram in question.

The clip also highlights how difficult it can be to determine the context behind viral videos.

It does not help trusting things that are found on the internet, either. If no one can believe videos right off the bat, where does that leave them? Who can be trusted anymore, especially with how much X has changed since it was known as Twitter?

However, this clip does at least show that people are still trying to stiff taxi drivers out of their fare if they do not pay ahead. And while one would hope the driver would be an honest person even if their passenger did not pay them, the truth is that there are probably many who would behave like this man here.

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The video's apparent staging makes it difficult to determine whether the scenario reflects a real incident. The discussion surrounding the clip centers on the difficulty of determining whether viral videos are authentic.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the clip. The video appears to have been reposted and edited from a longer version, while commenters have questioned whether the incident was staged.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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