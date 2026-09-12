‘Take Your Blessing. Feed Your Blessing’: A Woman Celebrated a Negative Pregnancy Test and Her Husband’s Reaction Has the Internet Furious

A woman's Reddit post describing her husband's criticism of her relief at a negative pregnancy test drew widespread condemnation of the husband and advice about contraception and relationship counseling. The woman shared her story in r/GirlDinnerDiaries alongside a photo of baked pasta with jalapeños. She said she panicked the previous night after thinking she might be pregnant again.

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She had a 13-month-old son and said her husband still needed reminders to help with childcare. The Reddit user said she took a pregnancy test that morning and got a negative result. She also visited urgent care and took another test because pregnancy scared her.

Her husband then criticized her happiness about avoiding another pregnancy. She said he told her, “Babies are a blessing you need to be more positive about having kids.” She also explained that she still asks him to help with their son.

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The comment drew criticism from many commenters, who pointed out the couple already had a young child and the husband was not pulling his weight with childcare.

The woman’s post suggested that childcare already creates tension between them. One commenter wrote, “I would not be on the same page if my husband did less than 50% of the childcare.” Another commenter focused on the couple’s disagreement about expanding their family.

“Uhhhh it doesn’t sound like you’re on the same page about children, that’s a pretty big deal…” one Reddit user wrote. Another commenter challenged the husband’s position more directly. “He can have an opinion when he’s the one carrying the baby,” they wrote. A third commenter urged the woman to prioritize herself and wrote, “Good moves, girl. Protect yourself.”

Other users mocked the husband’s repeated use of the word “blessing.” One commenter suggested that the woman should hand him their son whenever she needs help. They wrote, “Take your blessing. Feed your blessing.” An user added that parenting includes appointments, childcare, cleaning, and constant supervision.

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The discussion also raised concerns about the couple’s contraception plans. The woman said she planned to see her doctor Monday and consider Nexplanon or an IUD. Several commenters supported her decision to discuss contraception with her doctor. One commenter offered advice the woman could give her husband, writing, "Dude, if you want more kids, I need to see some serious improvement in your involvement with the one we have already."

Some Reddit users pushed the situation much further and questioned the marriage itself. Another comment read, “He’s mad you’re not trapped again. Be careful with him.” Another user said the woman should consider leaving because her husband should parent without reminders. A separate user said they would stop by a divorce attorney’s office after the doctor’s appointment.

The original poster later acknowledged that she and her husband disagree about having more children. She wrote that she was starting to realize the disagreement represented a much bigger problem. She also said she planned to enjoy her pasta while figuring out what to do next.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the post, including the husband's statements or the childcare dynamics described. The details above reflect the account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.