Woman Charged $5,000 for Europe Trip by Boyfriend’s Dad

A woman posted to the Reddit sub r/AmIOverreacting wondering if she was making more out of an exchange with her boyfriend’s father over a trip than she should have. For years, she and her partner had wanted to go on a trip to Europe. She had saved up to go, but her boyfriend’s father had other plans. Suddenly, she was being charged $5,000 she couldn’t afford. The post has 2,800 upvotes and 607 comments.

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The couple has been together for four years and were looking forward to taking a big trip together. She had been saving money over that time and even bought tickets to go to London a few years ago. Even though she had already spent the money, her boyfriend’s father told him he couldn’t go, so the trip was called off.

A few years later, her boyfriend’s dad started planning a trip to Europe. Of course, she was invited. He said she would only have to pay for her flight, which at the time was $800. She was excited and couldn’t wait to finally visit Europe with her partner. A month later, his dad changed his mind, said he’d eat the cost of the $2,500 concert tickets he bought and would scrap the trip entirely.

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Then, he changed his mind again. He said he would book their flights and hotel rooms. She assumed that he was offering to pay for the trip, so she was shocked when, a few months after they got back, he sent her a big receipt she wasn’t expecting.

The receipt showed that she owed his father $5,000 for airfare and hotel rooms. She was confused because he had made it seem like he was the one paying for the trip. She is a student and doesn’t have enough money to pay all of her bills, let alone pay a large sum of money to her boyfriend’s dad. This also frustrated her because she felt like her boyfriend’s father controlled their lives.

Reddit Agreed: She Shouldn't Pay For the Trip

Of course, people on Reddit had a lot to say about this story. “NOR - what would happen if you refuse to pay? He locks his son up in a tower and he has to grow his hair long for you to rescue him? Time to get a boyfriend with a spine,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “She already went on the trip. The father said all she had to pay for was the flight. Read it again.

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NOR, you should not pay this, but I think you’ll keep running into his assholery if you stay with your boyfriend.”

Another commenter agreed that it would not get better for her if she stayed with her boyfriend, “This isn't going to get better. Do you want to spend the rest of your life having all decisions made by your boyfriend's dad? Standing up to a man that controlling isn't going to be enough.”

Reddit agreed she wasn’t overreacting, and encouraged her to walk away from her relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post, which are based on the woman’s account of what happened.