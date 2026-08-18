A video of a teenager is going viral after he shared a heartfelt message to the Muslims in his local community after they received backlash. The video comes as Jake Lang, a right-wing activist who has previously staged anti-Muslim demonstrations, planned another appearance in Dearborn. The video is circling around, but not everyone on social media is happy with his sentiment.

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An 18 year old white American who just graduated high school in Dearborn Michigan says Jake Lang and everyone else needs to leave the Muslims in Dearborn Michigan alone



He says he has Muslim friends, and Dearborn is thriving in culture



“All my Muslim brothers and sisters out… pic.twitter.com/95ERA00wIV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 17, 2026

“I can’t believe I’m actually making a video about this, but if no one else wants to speak up, I’m going to do it,” the teenager starts off the video. “What Jake Lang and his cult of people are trying to do in Dearborn, Michigan tomorrow is absolutely disgusting.”

He then introduces himself and continues talking about why Lang's behavior is so upsetting to him. “I’m an 18-year-old kid from Dearborn, Michigan,” he says, explaining that he recently graduated from a local high school and is Christian.

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The teenager continues, “I wear a cross around my neck every single day, I have a tattoo with Saint Christopher and Jesus on my forearm, and I have lived in Dearborn, Michigan my entire life. Also, Dearborn, Michigan is where I’ve attended church my entire life.”

“Now if you haven’t heard what’s going on, Jake Lang is going to do some sort of Christian takeover in Dearborn,” he explains. “What people like Jake Lang don’t realize is that this isn’t new. Christians and Muslims have coexisted in the city for decades. Muslims have been here for as long as I can remember, and as long as their families can remember, and there is absolutely no problem with them.”

Teenager Says Christians and Muslims Can Coexist in Dearborn

The teenager rejects Lang's characterization of Dearborn as a city in need of saving and says he believes the city is thriving. While he may think Christians are oppressed in the Michigan town, the teenager shares that it’s far from the truth. He says he has not personally experienced discrimination from Muslims because of his religion.

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“I promise you no one in the city is trying to change the way it’s run, or the principles of America. There is no Sharia law in Dearborn.” He continues, “All my Muslim brothers and sisters out there watching this video who live in Dearborn, keep doing what you guys are doing because the city is thriving and the culture and environment is amazing here.”

The teenager's comments drew mixed reactions on X. The video was shared by a conservative account, whose post characterized the teenager as naive. Many of the commenters shared that sentiment, calling the teenager stupid and saying he is helping destroy America.

Other users supported his comments about religious coexistence and freedom of religion.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the teenager's claims about his experiences in Dearborn. The article is based on the video and comments shared on social media.