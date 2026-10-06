‘Are You Okay, Boys?’ Woman Calls Out Men for Being Bad at Conversations on Dates

A TikTok user, @lauraannmoore, posted a video discussing her frustration with men who do not ask questions on dates. She said she is no longer having fun on dates. The video was posted on Oct. 4 and received 176,500 views, 21,700 likes and 413 comments.

The video started with the TikTok user saying that there was an actual epidemic of young men or men who go on dates but do not ask questions. She then gave examples of the questions she meant. “What about you? Tell me about your work. Tell me about your family. Oh! What do you think about this? How did you feel about that?” she said.

The TikTok user questioned, “Are you okay, boys?” She later said she emphasized “boys” on purpose. She then asked, “Don’t you know how conversations work?” The creator said that a conversation is always supposed to be a two-way street. “What I’ve realized is that I’m a great conversationalist,” she said.

She initially said that she had worked hard on this skill but later said it had come naturally to her. The TikTok creator said she is bored with going on dates. She questioned whether she has fun at all or whether she is simply the one making the date fun. “Do they actually know any more about me, or did I only share stuff about me because I asked the question in the first place?” she said.



The creator then asked what they were going to do about it, saying she was getting frustrated by the issue. One commenter wrote, “Omg had a date last week, and it was like he was presenting at me.”

Another commenter wrote, “Went on a date with a 46-year-old man who didn’t ask me a single question, then text me the next day saying he wished he was in bed with me.” A third user wrote, “They don’t ask questions because they don’t give a fuck about the answers. They don’t care about finding anything out about our lives because they hate us.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @lauraannmoore’s account as shared on TikTok.