Dad Sends 2-Word Update About Mom After Hip Replacement, Leaving His Children Fearing the Worst

A father tried to send a brief update to his children as their mom was at the hospital, but two words in the message briefly left them worried. One of his children, u/SquirrelNamedRex, shared the story on Reddit's r/CasualConversation. The OP also provided additional context: their mother had recently had hip replacement surgery. Because they live some distance away, their father had been keeping them and their brother informed about the procedure and the recovery.

The surgery went smoothly, but the mother did have some minor complications, which led her to stay in the hospital for the night. According to the Reddit post, she had failed the physical therapy test required before she could be allowed to go home.

The next morning, the father thought he was sending his children reassuring news. He kept the message short: "She passed."

The OP said that they did not see the message at first, but by the time they had seen it, they were unsure how to respond. In that moment, their brother sent another message that clarified the situation. He wrote, "Mom is fine and passed her physio exam. She did not pass away." The clarification turned the misunderstanding into a family joke.

When the OP's mother was finally going home, the OP then texted their father: "Glad to hear she's going to a better place now."

The post received over 34,000 upvotes, and commenters shared examples of their own messages that appeared to suggest someone had died or experienced a serious medical emergency. A commenter remembered getting the message "Your mother is no longer with us" only to find out that she had gone into an examination room and was expected to return soon.

Another person also described a similar misunderstanding involving a text from a sibling with the phrase "We lost mom." In that instance, the person meant that the family did not know exactly where, or in which room or part of the hospital, the mother was, not that she had died.

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Some said that their relatives had similarly caused confusion with routine medical updates. One remembered their father declaring that someone "died" and later explaining how emergency medical personnel had revived the person after a heart attack.

The OP also explained that their father doesn't usually text much and finds it more difficult to do so in the hospital, so the poorly worded message was easier to understand. They also added that their father has been happily telling other people about the incident himself. The poster also joked that their mother would probably recover quickly due to "pure rage," as she had been frustrated by being immobile for some time before the surgery.