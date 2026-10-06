TikToker Shares the Reality of an “Average” Retail Shift

Working in retail is not easy. The job can be demanding, and oftentimes, customers can be difficult. TikTok user @cassityirvin recently gave viewers a look at what she says is an "average" retail shift. Her video has received 239,800 views and 508 comments.

@cassityirvin, who goes by Cassity, knows firsthand how difficult a single retail shift can be. In her video, she talks about what an "average" day is like for a retail worker—and, spoiler, it can be incredibly frustrating.

"Today a customer comes up to me and she goes, 'You got another one of these? This one's stained,'" Cassity says, miming holding up a clothing item. After Cassity scans it, she confirms with the woman that they do have another one, but she needs to go to the back to get it. The customer impatiently asks how long it will take.

"Just a couple minutes. I'll be right back," Cassity says.

When she gets to the stock room, however, she doesn't see the item. After checking the entire stock room, she begins heading back out to the floor, where she has a moment of inspiration.

"And then I have this bright idea, some might say. Maybe, could it be? I walk out to the floor, I go to the table where this tank top is. I look down at the table. Looking back up at me like a bright, shining beam of light is the tank top that she wanted in the exact size that she was asking for, on the very top."

Other Retail Workers Know Exactly What She Means

Cassity's experience resonated with other retail workers, who shared their own stories in the comments.

"I ALWAYS check the stacks on the floor first. 95% of the time they just didn't actually look, and it's right there," one user said.

Moments like this are far from rare. Other users discussed their own experiences and frustrations, all while wondering what is going on with shoppers.

"Today a lady asked me if I worked there while I was standing behind the register literally working with a name tag on," another user said. It's a common experience for retail workers, no matter where they are in the store.

"The buzzing in the lights does something to people I SWEAR. Bc when I worked retail I had to tell way too many people the stock room they wandered into wasn’t a fitting room. The room with minimal lighting, dust, and boxes on shelves that you had to walk behind the register to get to wasn’t a fitting room. So why are your pants down," another user recalled.

For retail workers, the stories are a reminder that even an "average" shift can come with plenty of unexpected moments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @cassityirvin’s account shared on TikTok.