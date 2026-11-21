TikTok creator @aneesh.decoded shared a video revealing what he learned later in life about an ancient cultural curse his mother had warned him about: cutting his fingernails on certain days of the week or at certain times of the day. At the time of publication, the video had garnered over 342,000 views and 619 comments.

Aneesh explained that he was raised in an Indian household where traditions were accompanied by many myths, superstitions, and curses passed down through generations.

According to Aneesh, one common myth he was taught as a child was that he couldn't cut his nails on Tuesdays or at night. Rather than accepting these beliefs at face value, he often asked his mother why the rules existed.

She would associate the myth with stories of curses and misfortune that would befall anyone who disobeyed the warnings. Initially, Aneesh admitted that he believed these stories because he didn't want to invite curses or bad luck into his life.

However, as he grew older, he stopped believing in the fear of bad luck that had kept him and others in line for so many years. So, he asked his mother to explain in detail why cutting nails on Tuesdays or at night was forbidden. She confessed that she didn't know the reason herself. She was simply following the instructions her mother had given her and passing them down to him.

A few years later, Aneesh went off to college. One Tuesday evening, his mother called to check on him and asked what he was doing. He confessed that he was cutting his nails. His honesty came at a price: His mother proceeded to rant and rave about how disobedient he was for cutting his nails on a Tuesday.

TikToker Looks Into the Origins of the Nail-Cutting Superstition

Aneesh decided to debunk the myth and began conducting his own research. He said he discovered that the warnings about bad luck and curses may have originated with mothers from generations ago who made up a story to keep their children from accidentally cutting their fingers.

He went on to explain that the reason people were forbidden from cutting their fingernails at night was that there was no electricity or proper lighting back then. Nail clippers were also not readily available, so people used sharp blades and knives to trim their nails. Doing so in the dark could lead to serious injuries.

What's more, Aneesh said the reason people in his culture were discouraged from cutting their nails on Tuesdays was that barbers, who were also responsible for grooming people's nails, typically took that day off.

When people who weren't skilled at cutting nails with a knife tried to do it themselves, things didn't always end well. According to Aneesh's explanation, these practical precautions eventually became fear-based taboos that were passed down through generations.

The story sparked a debate among the viewers, with many admitting that they also have been fed certain superstitions from their parents that they still follow in adulthood.

One commenter said that they were told to sit before leaving the house if they sneeze. They wrote, "If I sneeze before I leave the house, I have to sit for a bit before I leave."

Another commenter said they were told their bed should always face the north direction during sleep. They wrote, "My Mom told me my bed has to be facing north otherwise I would lose intelligence while I slept."

"I wasn't allowed to get haircuts on the day I was born," this commenter explained. "Not my birthday but the literal day of the week I was born, which is a Thursday. So I just couldn't get any haircuts on a Thursday for some reason."