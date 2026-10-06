Reddit User Uninvited From Friend’s Wedding Over Past Feelings

Internet users love to turn to Reddit for everything, including advice. Sometimes, another opinion—or several—is needed to figure out whether someone handled a situation the right way. That is what r/AmItheAsshole is for. Recently, Reddit user u/daughterissues12 took to the community to ask for advice after being uninvited from her childhood friend's wedding. The post has received 11,000 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

According to u/daughterissues12, her childhood best friend, Ryan, is getting married.

"Growing up, I was very close friends with Ryan. Our family were close friends and it was not uncommon for both sets of parents to tease us about being together. Examples asking when we would get together. It would be comments when we went out asking if they were dates. They referred to us as a couple. It was that type of thing. We didn’t date and when we went to college we grew apart. I did have feelings for him, but after college he moved away to another state and it just didn’t happen," she writes in the post.

When Ryan announced his engagement, u/daughterissues12 said she was fine with it. She knew that nothing would ever happen between them. As a wedding gift, her family offered to cater the wedding.

"He called me yesterday and uninvited me to the wedding. He said his fiance is uncomfortable with me coming since they knows I had feelings for him. She thinks I will do something to cause drama at fhe wedding. I told him I would never go that and I have literally never tried to cause problem in any of his relationships. I was still uninvited," she says.

After the call, she went to her mom and told her what had happened. Her parents were upset by the situation and decided they would no longer attend the wedding. That also meant the catering her family had offered as a wedding gift was no longer going to happen.

Once Ryan found out, he called her back.

"He called me petty for taking back the family’s gift when I was uninvited. That they don’t have time to get someone else or the money. That’s his fiance was right that I did want to ruin the wedding," she says.

She ended the post by asking Reddit whether she had gone too far.

Reddit Users Thought She Was Right to Pull Out of the Wedding

Reddit users largely sided with u/daughterissues12. Many commenters felt that if she had never interfered with Ryan's relationships in the past, there was no reason to assume she would cause problems at his wedding.

Some replies focused on Ryan himself, with users theorizing that he may have had unresolved feelings for his childhood friend.

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Others praised her mom for standing up for her without hesitation.

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Several commenters also pointed out that u/daughterissues12 did not make the decision for her parents. They chose to withdraw from the wedding themselves after seeing how their daughter had been treated.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmItheAsshole.