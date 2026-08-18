A man posted a video about his experience at a quick-service restaurant, where he complained about having to serve himself. He was angry that he had to order from a kiosk and get his own salsa from a bar. The restaurant is a quick-service establishment where customers handle parts of the ordering process themselves. This didn’t prevent him from letting the restaurant know how he really felt.

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I walked into a Sharkey’s in SoCal. Empty, except for the employees who didn’t acknowledge me. While they speak spanish to each other I look around to see that I am apparently supposed to order from the kiosk. Which I do. One protein bowl, one taco, one mini churro. $30. Then it… pic.twitter.com/lf3XN2fl3V — Ryan Sawtelle (@RyanSawtelle) August 17, 2026

The video he posted on X shows an empty quick-service restaurant called Sharkey’s. It seemed like he was expecting a bustling spot filled with people dining, but that wasn’t the case. He described the empty restaurant as his first concern. ‘I walked into a Sharkey’s in Southern California. Empty, except for the employees who didn’t acknowledge me,’ he wrote in the caption. Next, he was offended that they were speaking Spanish. While they speak Spanish to each other, I look around and see that I am apparently supposed to order from the kiosk. Which I do.

The video shows several male employees working behind the counter. These quick-service restaurants usually have people order through a kiosk where their food would get made and served by someone in the kitchen.

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He shared what he ordered from the restaurant: “ One protein bowl, one taco, one mini churro. $30. Then it asks for a tip.” He was frustrated that he was expected to tip when he felt like he was doing all the customer service himself, rather than considering the people in the back who were preparing his food.

Next, he shared that he was upset he had to grab his own salsa from a self-service bar. He claims restaurant staff said he would have to walk over there himself. He then asks how a restaurant like that is sustainable.

X Users Questioned His Complaints About the Restaurant's Self-Service Setup

Likely, he thought people would be on his side in the X comment section, however, many thought he was the problem in the restaurant.

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“That's what a salsa bar is buddy. ‘Self-serve:’ all the salsa you ‘walked.’ Nobody is going to hold your hand. If you want a sit-down style meal, go to a family restaurant. They will bring you all the salsa you ‘walked.’” wrote one user. Someone else chimed in, “So why do you eat there? Can you not see the prices at the kiosk? I can't understand this fad of people bitching about restaurant prices. Eat at home. Pack a lunch from home for work. No one is forcing you to eat $30 burrito bowls.”

Overall, many X users disagreed with his complaints. They thought he had expectations that were too high for a self-service restaurant. Several commenters said the restaurant's self-service model was apparent from the outset.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the video, which is based on the customer's account of his experience at the restaurant.