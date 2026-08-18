A video showing a confrontation between a Taco Bell employee and a customer is going viral on social media. The man confronting the employee was frustrated by how he spoke to his fiancé on the phone, and the interaction escalated from there. The whole incident was recorded.

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Black guy tries to intimidate the wrong white employee while confronting him about hanging up on his gf



The employee wasn't in the mood and stood his ground



You could see the "fatigue" on his face



Its was the typical play book come in aggressive and when that don't work play… pic.twitter.com/AFbVx8lqGw — White Trash (@WhyHateWhite) August 16, 2026

The man walks into the Taco Bell and asks to speak to the employee, who happened to be the manager. He confronted him, asking why he hung up on his fiancé when she called the restaurant. The employee said he said hello twice but received no response. According to the employee, he assumed no one was there and ended the call.

“When she responded, what happened?” the man asks. The employee continued to say he never actually spoke with the woman. The man confronting him says differently.

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“There was a conversation on the phone,” he said. Again, the employee denies these claims, stating the man wasn’t involved in the phone call, so how could he know what unfolded? He let the employee know quickly that he was in the room with his fiancé when the call was placed.

The employee clearly wasn’t taking any of this seriously. He appeared to joke about the man and the situation. He claimed the man looked like someone who would physically harm him. The employee also said the man looked like someone who would physically harm him.

“You come in here acting all aggressive towards me,” the employee continues. The man denies those allegations, and in the beginning of the video, he was speaking calmly to the employee. The manager then grabs another employee to back up his claim that he was being aggressive, which he does.

The issue was that the order was wrong. While the employee shouts at the man to leave, he asks if he could fix the food that was incorrect. Instead of responding calmly, the employee throws it into the trash, saying, “You ain’t getting nothing, leave.”

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At the very least, the man asks for a refund because the employee threw his food into the trash. He says no, and threatens to call the police. The video ends when another employee makes the same threat.

Commenters Debate the Customer and Employee’s Exchange

X users had a lot to say about the video, with many thinking the employee was wrong. “All he has to do is send the video to corporate; Bob is for sure losing his position,” one user wrote. Another added, “White people so ignorant they can't stand when there’s a confrontation, so they say we’re aggressive.”

Others thought the employee’s behavior was acceptable. “Hung up the phone on his girl AND kicked him out the store AND threw his food in the trash,” commented someone. Another chimed in, “The food toss was legendary.”

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While some commenters supported the employee, others questioned whether his handling of the incident was appropriate.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the interaction, which are based on the video shared online and the accounts of those involved.