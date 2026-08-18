A video on X of a 16-year-old girl fighting back tears while on the clock at her first job has people on X recalling the way they felt after getting their first paycheck from a job. In the video, she says her frustration stems from the prospect of having to work for the rest of her life.

Featured Video

Many commenters on X described their first paychecks as a source of independence, while others said they could relate to her reaction. Most of the jobs in the workforce that are available, especially as a teenager just starting out, seem like a ton of hard work for very little pay. A first job does not necessarily determine someone's long-term career.

A 16-year-old girl has a mental breakdown because she just got a job and says she doesn’t want to work for the rest of her life. pic.twitter.com/yaDlBOUsbw — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 17, 2026

The video began with the young girl filming herself eating a burger, with her eyes already puffy from sobbing. A name tag visible on her sweater indicates that she was recording the video while at work. While chewing and contemplating her second bite, she couldn't hold back the tears any longer.

Advertisement

She began crying again, put down the bitten burger, and said in a cracked voice, "Guys, I don't want to work for the rest of my life," as she buried her face into her hands. She said her frustration was tied to the prospect of working for the rest of her life.

She continued while wiping away tears with her sweater, "I hate it! I just. . . don't want to. . . I'm literally gonna be late. They're gonna be so mad at me." Her comments also focused on workplace rules governing when she could eat, take breaks and clock in and out.

Commenters Debate the Teenager’s Reaction to Her First Job

A few people on X advised her on an alternative, less popular pathway in our modern society, "Learn to find a good man and have a family with him, you won't need to work nor do other trash that feminists force you to. Women belong home with families."

Advertisement

Someone else commented, "Up until relatively recently, most women were housewives and didn't work outside of the family. I don't know why everyone wants to hate on her."

Some commenters focused on the potential benefits of starting work at a young age, including earning and saving money. This commenter described the stark difference he felt at his first job, "I was younger than that with working papers and it gave me a sense of independence. Wait for a few years and see what it's like if you get laid off and the bills still go on. Work never looked so good...any kind of work."

Perhaps one of the most balanced and thoughtful comments came from a father, "I’m not sure where I’m at with this, first as a father I’d probably say stop your whining because that’s life, but on the other hand I’m pissed about having worked my life away and didn’t start making decent money until I was too old to have fun anymore."

Advertisement

The transition from childhood to the workforce can be difficult, particularly for teenagers experiencing their first job. Her first job may not determine what she ultimately chooses to pursue as a career. Her preference for independence could eventually influence the type of career she pursues.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the teenager’s employment. The article is based on the video and comments shared on X.