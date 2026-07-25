Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Redditor Says Neighbor’s New Security Camera Is Aimed Directly at Their Bedroom Window, Thread Comes Up With Fun Ideas

9:58 AM CDT on July 25, 2026

Reddit has ideas about dealing with nosy neighbor.

Reddit has ideas about dealing with nosy neighbor.

|Reddit/violet_evergarden8

A post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating shows footage of a camera mounted on a neighbor's railing, angled so it points directly at the original poster's bedroom window across the way.

Featured Video

The user did not specify how long the camera had been up before they noticed it.

Commenters responded with a mix of practical suggestions and jokes about how to handle the situation. One user suggested buying "a life-sized cutout and put it in the window to stare back," adding that moving it around periodically would add to the effect.

Advertisement

Another commenter proposed a more elaborate response, writing, "it's time to get a pet hawk and train it to snip cameras."

One reply escalated the idea further, describing a "Class 4 laser" capable of overheating a camera's internal sensor if aimed directly into the lens for an extended period. The commenter argued that if the neighbor has "harmless electronic device in his own home," the original poster should be entitled to one as well.

Responding to that suggestion, another user wrote a hypothetical script imagining how the situation would look from the neighbor's side if police were called, "Hello Police. My neighbor is breaking my cameras with a green laser. 'How do you know?'. Well the video camera zoomed onto his bedroom window showed him pointing it at it. 'Uh, okay?'. Because of the angle too, I can see his upper chest and up, so I see it in his hands. .... end scene."

Advertisement

Whether a neighbor's camera pointed at someone's bedroom window is illegal depends heavily on the applicable state law. According to Nolo, a legal information website, cameras aimed at publicly visible areas are generally permitted, though the legality of a camera pointed at a bedroom window varies significantly by stat.

Some states criminalize invasion of privacy outright, allowing a person in that situation to involve police directly rather than waiting to pursue a civil claim.

Another user provided an additional option to the laser light, "Either this or point a floodlight at their camera, this won't damage their property but will render it useless since due to the amount of light they can't see what's behind it and they'll complain about it since they can't sleep from the amount of light in their bedroom."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the user's location, the specific state law that would apply, or the outcome of the situation described. Legal information cited from Nolo reflects general principles and may not apply in all jurisdictions. Readers should consult a qualified attorney regarding their specific circumstances.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Made Me Fall in Love With Him All Over Again’: A Husband’s Secret Year-Long Surprise for His Wife’s Debut Novel Has the Internet in Tears

July 25, 2026
Culture

‘What Does This Mean?’: DoorDash Customer Posts Driver Text on Reddit — Commenters Had the Answer

July 25, 2026
Entertainment

Did Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Photos Help Recover a Stolen Egyptian Sarcophagus? Reddit Thinks So

July 25, 2026
Culture

From Bagpipes to Bonsai: Reddit Users Are Sharing the Hobbies That Slowly Destroy Your Lungs

July 25, 2026
Trending

Woman Turns Lunch Break Into 2-Mile Run During Workday: ‘This Is Absolutely Normal in Europe’

July 24, 2026
Trending

Man Gives Elderly Widow Free Firewood, Sparks Debate After Filming the Encounter: ‘Jesus Wouldn’t Have Made Content Out of It’

July 24, 2026
Advertisement