Redditor Says Neighbor’s New Security Camera Is Aimed Directly at Their Bedroom Window, Thread Comes Up With Fun Ideas

A post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating shows footage of a camera mounted on a neighbor's railing, angled so it points directly at the original poster's bedroom window across the way.

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The user did not specify how long the camera had been up before they noticed it.

Commenters responded with a mix of practical suggestions and jokes about how to handle the situation. One user suggested buying "a life-sized cutout and put it in the window to stare back," adding that moving it around periodically would add to the effect.

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byu/violet_evergarden8 from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

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Another commenter proposed a more elaborate response, writing, "it's time to get a pet hawk and train it to snip cameras."

One reply escalated the idea further, describing a "Class 4 laser" capable of overheating a camera's internal sensor if aimed directly into the lens for an extended period. The commenter argued that if the neighbor has "harmless electronic device in his own home," the original poster should be entitled to one as well.

Responding to that suggestion, another user wrote a hypothetical script imagining how the situation would look from the neighbor's side if police were called, "Hello Police. My neighbor is breaking my cameras with a green laser. 'How do you know?'. Well the video camera zoomed onto his bedroom window showed him pointing it at it. 'Uh, okay?'. Because of the angle too, I can see his upper chest and up, so I see it in his hands. .... end scene."

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byu/violet_evergarden8 from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

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Whether a neighbor's camera pointed at someone's bedroom window is illegal depends heavily on the applicable state law. According to Nolo, a legal information website, cameras aimed at publicly visible areas are generally permitted, though the legality of a camera pointed at a bedroom window varies significantly by stat.

Some states criminalize invasion of privacy outright, allowing a person in that situation to involve police directly rather than waiting to pursue a civil claim.

Another user provided an additional option to the laser light, "Either this or point a floodlight at their camera, this won't damage their property but will render it useless since due to the amount of light they can't see what's behind it and they'll complain about it since they can't sleep from the amount of light in their bedroom."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the user's location, the specific state law that would apply, or the outcome of the situation described. Legal information cited from Nolo reflects general principles and may not apply in all jurisdictions. Readers should consult a qualified attorney regarding their specific circumstances.