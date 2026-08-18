He Was Sold to a Goat Herder at 7, Left Alone in the Mountains, and Found 11 Years Later Living Alongside Wolves — Internet Is Rediscovering His Story After His Death

The story of Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja, who reportedly spent 11 years in the Spanish mountains alongside wolves as a child, has circulated widely on Reddit following his death on Aug. 16, 2026. A post shared on Reddit's r/interestingasfuck by user SafeImpressive4413 claimed that he was sold by his parents to a goat herder at age 7 in 1953.

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According to the post, the herder later died, and the boy was left in a cave, where he was supposedly found and “raised by wolves.” It said he was discovered 11 years later behaving like a wolf, but after that, nuns and doctors helped him return to human society.

The post had commenters fascinated by the idea of a child surviving for more than a decade alongside wolves. But one commenter pointed to a BBC interview in which Rodríguez Pantoja said he had learned survival skills during his poverty-ridden childhood. The commenter noted that he knew how to set traps for birds and small mammals and saw wild pigs digging for roots and tubers before taking the food for himself.

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Another commenter questioned the 'raised by wolves' narrative, suggesting the animals may have tolerated Rodríguez Pantoja rather than literally adopted him as a pack member. Some users argued that Rodríguez Pantoja's account should be understood as his own childhood interpretation of such an experience. Others said the details should not be dismissed just because they sound unbelievable.

The discussion also steered to a particularly important part of his story: Rodríguez Pantoja reportedly later tried to return to the mountains, but wolves no longer accepted him.

Rodríguez Pantoja was born June 7, 1946, in Añora, Córdoba. His mother died when he was 3; his father later remarried. According to his biography, Rodríguez Pantoja suffered severe abuse from his stepmother. When he was 7, he was taken to the Sierra Morena with a goat shepherd who taught him how to make traps and survive in the mountains. But Rodríguez Pantoja was left alone when the shepherd died.

After the shepherd's death, Rodríguez Pantoja spent the next 11 years largely isolated from human society, living alongside wolves.

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In 1965, when he was 19, the Civil Guard found him, and they took him back to civilization. He had lost much of his human language and communicated in sounds that those around him described as animal-like. He reportedly resisted his removal and had to be restrained. He was gradually reintegrated by nuns and a priest who helped him relearn speech, clothing, walking upright, and eating with utensils. He received treatment at a hospital in Madrid, where he was helped to adapt to life in modern society.

Rodríguez Pantoja eventually worked as a shepherd and in hospitality, and always lived in rural areas.

In a 2018 interview with El País, Rodríguez Pantoja said his happiest memories were from his childhood with the animals. He saw the wolves as companions and wished he could return to the mountains. He also described how difficult his return to human society had been, and he believed he had been exploited and didn't easily understand modern life.