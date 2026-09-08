A viral video from TikTok creator @jorlala has attracted more than 9 million views and nearly 9,300 comments after she recounted an interaction with customers who repeatedly asked for items her café did not offer.

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The creator, whose real name is Jordan, said she has repeatedly had to explain that not every coffee shop operates like Starbucks. According to her, some customers expect her café to offer the same menu items as Starbucks, leading to confusion when they find out certain items aren't available.

She began recounting one such incident, saying a man ordered roasted red pepper egg bites. The item is sold at Starbucks, but she said it was not offered at her café. She explained that the café sells frittatas rather than the two-piece egg bites.

She said the man insisted that his wife wanted the roasted red pepper egg bites and did not choose the frittatas. She again offered an egg-white frittata, explaining that it might not contain peppers.

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After hearing the options, Jordan said the man signaled for his wife to come over. The woman then asked for the roasted red pepper egg bites.

“Yeah, we don't have red pepper roasted egg bites. That's a Starbucks thing,” she told her, according to the video.

The woman continued to request the egg bites, Jordan said.

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She explained again that the café did not serve the dish she was requesting and offered her a choice between an egg-white frittata and a bacon frittata. The woman did not immediately choose either option.

At that point, she said she was unsure why the customer continued to ask for an item she had already explained was unavailable. The customer appeared dissatisfied and remained undecided, according to the creator.

The Customers Continued to Ask About Items the Café Did Not Offer

The man eventually decided they should order one of each frittata — one with egg whites and the other with bacon. The woman said there was a Starbucks only a few minutes away if they wanted the particular item they had initially requested.

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However, the confusion continued after they placed their orders.

She said the man ordered a small caramel macchiato with eight additional shots. To confirm the order, she asked, “Oh, you want the eight shots, like, on the side, right?”

The customer replied, “No. I want it separate!”

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The exchange led to another clarification over how the shots should be served.

When it was time to collect their plates, she said the man came to the counter, looked at the food and said it was not his order. Even after she assured him that the orders were correct, he continued to insist that they were wrong.

She suggested that the customers may have expected the frittatas to look like the egg bites served at Starbucks. She said the continued confusion made the interaction more difficult.

Many commenters expressed sympathy for the creator and shared their own experiences with customers who continued to request unavailable items.

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One commenter wrote, “I HATE when people act like if they keep asking for something they’ll get it. Doesn’t matter if you say it 50 billion ways, the answer is still NO.”

Another commenter added, “As a Barista at Starbucks we have lots of people stare at our menu and still order Dutch Bro drinks or food that is not on our menu. I guess this issue is universal.”

The comments reflected a broader discussion about customers expecting cafés to carry menu items associated with larger chains, with several commenters sharing similar experiences.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the interaction described in the video or obtain comment from the customers involved. The details of the encounter, including their orders and exchanges with the creator, come solely from the video posted by Jordan (@jorlala) on TikTok.