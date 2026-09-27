‘Don’t Give Him One More Second of Your Time’: Woman Says Boyfriend Ended Relationship Days After Discussing Marriage and Kids

A woman's account of being blindsided by a sudden breakup — after her boyfriend spent weeks talking about elopement and starting a family — is drawing heavy engagement on Reddit. The post received nearly 3,800 upvotes and more than 700 comments as of publication.

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The post was shared to r/TwoXChromosomes 12 hours ago by user PsycholoicalShe, under the title "my boyfriend blindsided me with a break up and i'm beside myself."

According to the original post, the woman, 27, and her boyfriend, 30, had been together for almost two years. She wrote that a few weeks earlier, he had asked about skipping a formal engagement and eloping within the next year, and that just 48 hours before the breakup, he had been discussing her "future pregnancy."

Then, she says, he ended the relationship. He told her he needed to "focus on himself and god." She wrote that he insisted the two could remain friends and possibly get back together later.

She described the end of their last conversation in detail: "I dropped him off last night, and he just kept rubbing my arm, looking for any reaction, and saying 'it's okay to be friends.'" She wrote that she kept her "gaze straight ahead with tears coming down my face" as he said goodbye, then reopened the car door to add, "you can still call and text me."

In an update posted to the thread, the original poster said her ex-boyfriend reached out again, writing, "Church tomorrow. Take it or leave it." She said she plans to leave him on read.

The post drew a large response from commenters, many of whom framed the situation as "future faking" — a pattern where one partner discusses long-term plans before abruptly ending things. One top comment read: "Bet money he is shooting his shot with someone. Also very high chance he will be begging for a second chance in 90 days or less. Don't give him one more second of your time." That comment has drawn thousands of upvotes.

Other commenters speculated about underlying causes. Several users suggested possible mental health factors or infidelity, while cautioning that these were guesses rather than confirmed explanations. One commenter wrote, "It's very likely the man has serious issues that you avoided… Do not give him another chance!"

The original poster responded to many comments throughout the thread, thanking users for their support and reiterating that she does not plan to reconcile with her ex.

This account has not been independently verified and reflects the events as shared on this Reddit post.