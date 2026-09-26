Woman Said Her Hinge Date Called Out Her Under-Eye Bags Before They Even Met — Then He Asked Her to Pay for His Matcha at the End of the Night

A TikTok creator sparked debate after sharing her awkward first date with a man from Hinge. She described him as attractive, tall, and charming based on their phone conversations before the date.

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However, she said several moments made her question the date before they met. She shared the story across two TikTok videos on her account, @samraoncamera.

Samara said the first red flag appeared during their FaceTime call before the date. She said the man told her she looked different from her photos and pointed out her under-eye area, saying she looked tired.

Samara said those comments made her self-conscious, but she still agreed to meet him.

Samara also noticed details about his apartment during their calls. She said his place looked sparse and lacked much furniture or decoration. She spotted a GoodLife fitness towel and questioned where he got it. The man reportedly joked that she should not tell anyone about the towel.

The pair later switched their dinner plans after their first restaurant choice lacked availability. He suggested Chotto Matte, an upscale Toronto restaurant, after learning about the scheduling issue.

Samara said she expected him to have checked the menu before suggesting the restaurant.

According to Samara, the restaurant described its menu as shareable and tapas-style. She said the man ordered sushi and suggested she order a chicken dish, apparently without realizing the menu was designed for sharing. Samara had eaten very little because she expected a full dinner. She claimed the man later said he felt full after eating a large chicken salad.

The pair then left to find dessert elsewhere, according to Samara. She said they walked around Toronto until they found a matcha shop near closing. Samara claimed the man asked her to pay for his drink. She said she paid about $20 but felt ready to end the date.

Viewers Question Samara’s Dating Decisions

The comments quickly shifted toward Samara’s choices before and during the date. One viewer wrote, “Once a guy insults you and you still talk to him, it’s on you.” Another user questioned why she continued after the eye-bag comment. They wrote, “when he insulted u about your eye bags shouldn’t went on date.” A second comment asked, “you didn’t get the ick when he insulted you but you got it from the towel…why?”

Other viewers focused on Samara’s attraction and dating standards. One user called her approach “shallow” and criticized her focus on his looks. Another viewer suggested the man wanted to make her insecure. They wrote, “He’s trying to make you insecure so you can chase him.”

Another commenter asked whether a future husband should open with comments about someone's under-eye area.

Part 2 also sparked criticism over Samara’s apartment and towel comments. One viewer wrote, “‘I’m not here to judge’ umm weren’t you judging his apartment and towel?” Samara replied that she could privately judge potential partners. Another user asked, “Did he pay for dinner? If so paying for dessert isn’t that big of deal.” Samara defended her reaction and said both people left the dinner hungry.

The two videos show Samara’s account of one uncomfortable dating experience. Her comments about money, attraction, and expectations drew different reactions from viewers. Some focused on the man’s behavior, while others questioned Samara’s choices.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in Samara's videos. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @samraoncamera.