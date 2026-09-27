‘No Man Has Ever Treated Me Like This Before’: Woman Confronts Date on Camera After He Suggests She Pay for Her Portion Unless She Goes Home With Him

A TikTok video recounting what its creator called "the worst date of my life" has gone viral. The clip got over 424,000 likes, more than 8,300 comments and 24,000 saves as of publication.

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The video was posted by user @melodak53 on Jan. 20, captioned: "I went on the worst date of my life. No man has ever treated me like this before. Like a piece of meat. #worstdate #firstdate."

The clip opens with the creator adjusting her front camera at what appears to be a restaurant table. She then turns to her date and asks him to repeat what he'd just said. He responds, seemingly confirming that she would need to cover her portion of the bill if she didn't go home with him afterward.

The woman was visibly caught off guard. She asks him, "Do you treat all women this way?" He replies, "Not always."

She then picks up the check and reads the amount, which is $58. She turns back to him and asks, "You don't have $58 in your bank?"

Setting her phone down beside her, she tells him she's been recording the entire conversation, saying people need to know "what kind of shitty men are out there" on dates with women. He calls the move disrespectful and asks whether he is being recorded. She clarifies that she isn't recording him specifically — she's recording for her own safety. The video ends as she prepares to leave the table.

The story struck a nerve with viewers. The top comment, posted the following day and now sitting at 114,700 likes, quoted the exchange back in disbelief: "'You actually treat women like this?' 'Not all the time.' ???" Another commenter wrote, "Yeah send brokie back to his mama [sic] house."

A third commenter said they "loved" how she said out loud about him not having $58 in his bank. One more comment read, "He's a child and you're the queen."