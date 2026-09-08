‘Are They Using Our Phone Lines?’: TikToker’s Cell Outage Theory Has a Comment Section Full of Anxiety

A TikTok video from creator @shanman9390 shows him visibly worried as he lists a series of recent observations, including cell phone outages and military convoys on highways, that left him wondering whether the government is hiding something from the public.

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The video was posted on August 14 and had drawn more than 49,000 likes and 3,647 comments as of publication.

"We've been having problems with our communications on internet. The Wi-Fi, cell phones, Verizon, Sprint, all of them losing service, having no internet, phones just not working for no reason," he said. Verizon and Sprint representatives reportedly told him no outage was on record when he contacted them.

Turning to military activity in his area, he recalled seeing convoys of Humvees and other vehicles traveling in groups along highways and parked at rest stops. "I just saw one literally yesterday. It was eight Humvees all in a row, and a couple other big trucks," he said, adding that he didn't know their destination or purpose.

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The TikToker ended the video by piecing the two occurrences together and questioning whether they were connected. "Are they using our communication line? Are they using our phone lines? Are they using the cell service for communicating something else and leaving us in the dark?" he said, adding that he had heard rumors he couldn't confirm and hoped the country wasn't headed toward something serious.

Several commenters described their own unease, with one writing, "Anyone else feeling really bad anxiety lately feeling off the food don't taste the same anymore loss of appetite WHAT IS GOING ON!!!!"

Another commenter described what they said was an unusual phone call, writing, "4 days ago i hit the call button to call my daddy, instead of it dialing him, i heard 2 foreign women talking to each other in a different language. i listened for apx 20 sec & said, hello?? they both immediately hung up. swear on my kids life this happened" [sic].

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Verizon has confirmed and publicly explained multiple service disruptions in 2026, including a nationwide outage in January due to a core network issue and a separate outage in an Albuquerque service area caused by fiber cuts, according to NPR.

One other commenter described a disturbing dream they'd never had before. They wrote, "I had a dream last night of massive bombs on our soil. I've never ever dreamt of that. It was terrifying."

Military convoys on U.S. highways are routine — the Department of Defense regularly moves equipment and personnel by road as part of standard logistics operations. The Daily Dot found no public reports of unusual military activity in the period the TikToker described.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the creator's specific claims about hidden government activity. The details above reflect the account shared by @shanman9390 on TikTok, supplemented by reporting from NPR.