A Server Got a $3 Tip on a $180 Bill After Her Restaurant Flooded, Ran Out of Food, and Colleagues Forged Her Signature on the Way Out

TikTok user Hadleigh, who goes by @hadleigh_ann, shared a story of a bad Saturday night shift on March 29. In it, she describes a number of problems such as flooded bathrooms, faulty equipment, a lack of food, angry customers, and a final tip amount that made her doubt whether she should be working there.

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With just under 420,000 likes, the video had the overlay: "Saturday serving shift from hell, except I just clocked out." Hadleigh said that she worked at a Logan's Roadhouse branch in the video. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the specific location of the restaurant.

Hadleigh reported for her 5 p.m. shift and intended to close the restaurant but was later told that her shift would end at 9 p.m. With 15 servers on duty, her section was smaller than usual, and she said she earned nearly $70 in her first hour, and had a total of about $115 by the time she hoped to leave.

At about 7 p.m., both restrooms flooded, forcing the restaurant to close for roughly an hour and a half. While the restaurant was closed, Hadleigh found out that another server had told the manager she wanted to stay and close, even though earlier she had been told that was not possible.

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Still, Hadleigh had been waiting for almost two hours in the back of the restaurant and kept applying for serving positions elsewhere. When the restaurant reopened, the problems were still piling up.

Right after the reopening, she was assigned two tables for eight people each. But both of them had ordered ribs, which, as she had to tell them, were not available. The restaurant was also out of pasta and spinach dip, and both the tea and coffee makers were broken.

She said that the diners became more and more frustrated, some of them blaming her for difficulties that were outside her control. One table left her with nothing at all, whereas another left a tip of $3 on a bill of $180 because they had ordered unavailable items. Also, according to Hadleigh, a group poured salt over the table and the floor before they left, and that was yet another mess for her to clean up.

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By the time the restaurant was closed, several of Hadleigh's colleagues had left without having done their duties, like rolling the silverware and cleaning their areas. She also claimed that three of the servers had forged her signature on their cash-outs before they left, as Hadleigh is the front-of-house manager who needs to sign off on such things.

Finally, Hadleigh earned $118 by the end of the night. But as she said, "You leave with (…) none of your dignity."

TikTok users discuss this server's workplace.

In the comments section, viewers said they could not believe the number of items and services she said were unavailable. "Why did y'all reopen if you had absolutely nothing in stock LOL," one commenter wrote, and it got more than 54,000 likes. "This sounds like the most poorly managed restaurant ever. I hope you get out soon," another commented.

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Others were upset by customers who allegedly blamed Hadleigh for broken equipment and unavailable menu items: "I don't understand why the customers would be mad at you." Several commenters encouraged her to find another job, while others joked about the restaurant's inventory, like one who said, "15 servers and NO FOOD."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @hadleigh_ann.