‘I Could Take You Home’: Woman Says a First Date Got So Bad She Had Her Sister Call to Get Her Out of It

A woman on TikTok named Cece (@_caceydenise) says that she deleted a dating app after a first date "went so wrong." In her caption, the poster wrote that she was so "creeped out" that she had her sister call her with an excuse so she could leave. "Never again," she added.

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The video, which received over 82,000 likes within a day of being posted, shows the woman on what appears to be a first date with a man she met through blackpeoplemeet.com.

The video opens with the man looking directly at the woman with a slight smirk on his face and asking her what she wants to eat. When she says that she doesn't know and hasn't even had a chance to look at the menu herself yet, he doesn't hand her the menu and keeps looking at it and hogging it. He then suggests a glass of wine before saying he wants to order four shots for her.

When she asks why he would want to order her alcohol so soon, he says that he wants to "see [how far she] can really go."

@_caceydenise This guy creeped me out. I had my sister call me with an excuse so I could leave!! Never again? ♬ original sound - Viral Music Hits

The woman purposely plays dumb to make sure she catches his reaction on camera and asks him what he means by that. He then makes an inappropriate gesture with his tongue, which is the second time he has made such a gesture during this short video itself.

The man in the video is then seen insisting on her getting a drink, to which she says that she doesn't want to have one today. "I could take you home," he says still, in hopes of trying to persuade her to get drunk.

The woman's point of view then shifts as she is seen moving away toward the end of the video, appearing to leave the table. In the next moment, the man is seen repeating the tongue gesture another time; the woman audibly gasps and stops recording.

TikTok users discuss this creepy behavior on the date.

The top comment below this video said that they would have ordered an angel shot. According to Toast, an angel shot is a discreet way to let a bar or restaurant patron know that one is feeling unsafe, threatened, or uncomfortable with whoever they are with. It is not a real alcoholic drink but helps a person get out of such a situation.

"The tongue??? I would have gathered my belongings immediately," wrote one commenter. "Girl, protect your drink," warned another. "This was a hard watch. I am going to scroll. Be safe, girl," noted another. Another woman summed up how most others felt after watching this video: "I am terrified in the comfort of my home, so I can only imagine how you felt."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identity of the man shown. The details above reflect the account shared by @_caceydenise on TikTok.