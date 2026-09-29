‘Is It Any of My Business?’ A Man Learned His Ex’s New Partner May Be Cheating and Wonders if He Should Warn Her

A poster on r/BoyDinnerDiaries asked whether to tell an ex-girlfriend that the man she left them for was seeing someone else. The post had gathered over 9,800 upvotes and 914 comments as of publication.

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The poster wrote that his girlfriend of seven years left for one of her co-workers. She did it "in probably the darkest time of my life," he said, and still wanted a friendship afterward.

The poster said the breakup nearly cost him his life on three separate occasions, writing that it was 'literally almost taking my life three separate times. He added, "I'm slowly getting over it but it is always going to hurt I fear." He recovered after returning to the gym and getting "in better shape." The poster wrote that he was "doing all the steps to maintain my mental health."

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The night before posting, they were watching football with friends. A photo of the ex and her new partner appeared on Snapchat. A female friend sitting nearby asked whether the poster knew him. She then told them the two were 'actively hooking up.'

"My heart broke for my ex and now I'm conflicted," the poster wrote. They asked the readers, "Do I say anything? Is it any of my business? Why should I even care?"

One commenter opened with a personal history. "OP, I've been where you are," they wrote. "You want to stop hurting? Get rid of all the connections, all the mementos, everything."

The same commenter suggested packing away anything the poster could not throw out. "She f----- you over, don't have anything to do with her. Please," they wrote.

Another commenter described a long relationship of their own. "I literally just blocked him on EVERYTHING," they wrote, including "his mother, his roommate, any connection, every app."

They said they made the choice not to see his photos. "It was honestly so liberating knowing I wasn't going to scroll past a pic of him," the commenter wrote.

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Another reply turned to the poster's current situation. "Respect the person you are currently seeing by not inserting yourself into drama regarding your ex," they wrote. That commenter also had a suggestion about the female friend. "But maybe let that friend of yours know that the dude she is hooking up with is not single," they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the relationships, the alleged infidelity, or the events described in the Reddit post and comments. The Daily Dot could not confirm whether the man was seeing anyone else. The poster did not name the ex, her partner, or the friend.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support by call, text, or chat at 988.