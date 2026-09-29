A TikToker Is Listing ‘Signs of a Loser Boyfriend’ — Part One Is Men Who Say ‘No One Cares’ When She Is Excited About an Outfit

In a video that was shared on 19 August by a woman named Maddie (@maddie_bado) on TikTok, one gets to see what the creator calls "signs of a loser boyfriend." She begins the video by saying that she could probably make a 30,000-part series on such a topic, but this video happens to be her first. "Just remembered this so randomly and I'm mad again," the caption reads.

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With over 28,100 likes as of publication, the woman goes on to list one quality in a man that not only turns a woman off but also makes her really annoyed with the man and not want to be with him. Viewers see Maddie sit in her car in a white tank top and big sunglasses as she talks about and laughs through the first point in her list.

Her point resonated with several viewers, most of whom were women. "She said that if a man responds to a woman's excitement about an outfit or accessory by saying 'no one cares,' he needs to 'pack it up.'

The creator also added that maybe the man meant well and didn't want the woman to spiral or overthink a minor decision, but even then, she says that a woman can mainly be having fun in such a moment, so he really didn't need to rain on her parade like that.

The woman says she knows this is a very "inconsequential decision in the grand scheme of things," but she still wants to have fun. She said many men use the phrase as a way to avoid giving feedback or engaging in conversation with their partners.

Women in the comments section came in with their share of suggestions to add to this list. One said that several men want women to be interested in their hobbies, be it sports or something else, but definitely don't extend the same grace to the women's hobbies.

One commenter built on Maddie's point, saying some men avoid giving opinions by repeatedly responding with 'either is fine' or 'whatever you like better' even when directly asked to weigh in.

Another woman named Laura jumped in by saying that there are some men who "absolutely demolish excitement." She said that when she or some women she knows have been excited or joyful about things, the man often responds like he is Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh and carries the same kind of fed-up energy. "It's okay to be happy," the commenter added.

TikTok users talk about some "loser" behavior in men.

Another woman came up with "a very specific" loser behaviour in men. She said that there are some who can barely make friends outside of their high school group of friends as adults. This commenter added that he is either unable to make friends or is so intolerable that, other than a specific group of friends from ages ago, nobody else can tolerate him.

The woman also warned that if somebody has a boyfriend or husband like this, she needs to "grab her stuff and go."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters. The details above reflect the video as shared on TikTok by @maddie_bado.