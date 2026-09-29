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5 Signs Your Coworker May Not Like You as Much as They Pretend

3:22 AM CDT on September 29, 2026

TikToker breaks down 5 signs a coworker is secretly not a fan of you.

TikToker breaks down 5 signs a coworker is secretly not a fan of you.

|Images via Alena Darmel/Pexels | zoraidasworld/TikTok

A TikTok user, @zoraidasworld, shared a video explaining the five signs that, according to her, secretly hint that someone does not like you at work. The video had received 29,500 likes and 920 comments as of publication.

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The woman started by saying that a lot of people can feel this at their workplace but cannot explain it. She added that the colleague who doesn’t like you won’t say it directly. The first point, according to her, is that their energy is inconsistent. “One day they’re cool, the next day they’re off. That’s not a mood swing,” she said.

@zoraidasworld

Workplace bullying isn’t always obvious. Sometimes it shows up as subtle behavior from toxic coworkers and people who secretly don’t like you at work. If you have ever dealt with workplace drama, jealousy, or a toxic work environment, you are not alone. Comment 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5… which one have you experienced?

♬ original sound - Zoraida’s World ?

The TikTok creator explained that this behavior is an internal conflict because the person is trying to be polite, but internally they do not like you. The second point she mentioned is that they never acknowledge your wins.

She explained that even if you do something amazing, there will be silence from their side. However, if someone else does the exact same thing, then they will not hesitate to praise them. “Just pay attention to who claps for you and who doesn’t,” she said.

The third point the creator spoke about in the video was that conversations with those people will start to seem forced. She further added that their answers will be short, with no real engagement or connection.

The fourth point, according to her, is that they would watch you more than they would support you. “They notice everything you do,” she said. The TikTok creator said that they would notice when you are late and see how many breaks you take. However, she said that they are not watching you to support you but to critique you.

The fifth point she mentioned is that the tone changes. According to her, in front of others, you will get the polite version, but when it is just you, then you are going to get a different energy.

The TikTok creator concluded the video by saying, “What you’re not gonna do is question yourself trying to figure out why. Sometimes it's not even you; sometimes it’s what you represent.”

One commenter in the comments section wrote, “Go to work, get paid n go home, don’t worry about who likes or dislikes you.” Another commenter wrote, “People forget it’s a job, not your friend.” 

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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