A Woman Lists the Struggles of Working in America as TikTok Sparks Debate And Hit a Nerve

A TikTok video that was shared on Aug. 20 by @julie.says.things talks about how capitalism has affected the way the working class can live in America. With over 31,500 likes as of publication, the caption of the video says, "This is what capitalism was always going to lead to."

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The video begins with a question-and-answer format in which the woman, Julie, plays the role of an average American. At first, she is asked if she has a high school diploma, and even after saying yes, she is denied a job. Next, she is asked if she has a college degree, a bachelor's degree or a master's degree; she says yes to all of them, but she is still told she will not be hired. However, she is given a form to fill out to see what other job roles she is interested in, yet she is told that none of those roles are real.

What happens instead is that her number gets leaked after she fills out a form in hopes of finding employment, and she gets incessant calls from random numbers that are trying to sell her something. But the catch is that she has no money to afford anything because she is not even employed.

Then comes the already heated real-world topic of health insurance. At first, she is told that there are going to be several deductibles, which are subject to minor whims from the company, and that things like childbirth, eye care, or needing an emergency sick leave are going to lead her to pay out of pocket for herself.

Plus, she also learns that she will neither be able to afford a house for herself nor basic life, nor be able to retire and relax, even though 2% of her already low income goes toward retirement every year straight from the source, aka her employer.

Despite all of these hurdles, if one still manages to get a job somehow, the video says that after getting the job, every single thing will be policed. One has to stay in the office for the exact designated hours, even if they are done with their job. Next comes the latest development: artificial intelligence, or AI, is going to be "shoved down your throat," which will only make it harder and longer to complete a simple task.

TikTok users discuss the realities of capitalist America in the modern day.

In the comments section, people were agreeing en masse. One said, "I was told I was unqualified for a job that required 2 years of experience or 1 year and a bachelor's. I have 6 years and a master's." Another older woman said that she is 65, but she understands how "young people are being crushed," and said that "we need a revolution."

Another person commented, "Now do a joke version." By that, they meant that even though this video might seem exaggerated to some, it is actually very true, and nothing about it is over the top.