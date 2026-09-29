Woman Said Her Ex Treated Every Question She Asked as the Start of an Argument — She Was Just Trying to Find Out How They Were Getting to a Football Game

A TikTok posted by @traphousehannah recounts a phone call with an ex who treated her ordinary questions as arguments. The video, posted Aug. 23, had drawn more than 205,000 likes as of publication.

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The TikToker was getting ready for a football game when her ex called to check on her timing. She confirmed she was almost ready and continued getting dressed as they talked. She then asked how they were getting there, listing Uber and driving as options. He reacted as though the questions were an attack.

"No one's trying to argue with you, Hannah," he said. He just wanted to get to the game, he told her, sounding exasperated over the phone. Hannah said she was only asking how they would get there, not trying to start a fight. She said she did not have time for the back-and-forth in that moment.

The TikToker described her ex as someone who reacted to nearly anything she said as though she were picking a fight. Even simple questions about a shared plan could set him off without warning, she recalled.

@traphousehannah happy to never be spoken to like that again tbh ♬ original sound - not hannah?️

She likened it to opening her mouth just to take a breath and him assuming she was starting an argument before she'd finished a single sentence. It was the case in nearly every phone call, she said, making even routine planning feel tense between them.

Several commenters said the dynamic matched relationships of their own. One commenter compared her boyfriend to the TikToker, calling him exactly like hers "in a nutshell."

She was already planning a "secret middle of the night escape" from the relationship and joked in the comment that she'd worked out the exit already.

Another commenter applied the pop psychology term "dismissive avoidant" to describe the ex's behavior, suggesting such people do not know how to communicate and use emotional outbursts instead.

One other commenter described a partner who accused her of being mean whenever she set a boundary. She said she couldn't always talk right away, even during ordinary daily conversations. He'd claim she was "always so f--king mean to me," she wrote. That happened even when she answered calmly and avoided profanity entirely.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the phone call and the relationship dynamics recounted. The details above reflect the TikToker's account as shared on TikTok. Identities have not been confirmed.