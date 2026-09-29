‘If They Need Something They’re the Fastest Texters’: TikToker Shares a Sign Someone Only Wants to Talk When It’s Convenient for Them

A TikTok creator, @foreverquise, shared a video explaining how to identify when someone likes to talk only on their own time with others. The video had received 607,400 views, 84,300 likes, and 186 comments as of publication.

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The creator started the video by saying, “You can always tell when somebody only likes talking to you on their time.” Explaining, the man said, if that person hit you up on their time and you happened to be busy, then they would not hesitate to double-text or triple-text you.



One commenter wrote, “This is so true! When it’s just casual texting, they’ll take days to respond, but when they need something, and it’s urgent, or they’re in crisis, they’re the fastest texters!”

Another commenter wrote, “He could go hourssss without checking in sometimes, but if I didn’t text back within 27 minutes (not exaggerating btw), he started quadruple texting me all anxious and freaking out.”

A third commenter wrote, “I’m no longer friends with this person, but another sign is when you do answer the phone and tell him hey I’m in the middle of something. Let me call you back. They actually get upset and say well. “Why did you answer the phone then if you couldn’t talk?”



Another comment read, “And is why I stop talking to that man , always can text during the week never on weekends weird in my opinion and on top of that when you do text me you me when I’m sleep and shit a lot of people want to be boyfriend and girlfriend material without the label and the responsibility that comes with that label.”

Another commenter wrote, “Same for when they only make time for you on their terms because when they float last minute plans and you're legitimately busy suddenly they have Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday open to make plans. like where has that availability been for the last 6 months?”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @foreverquise and the comments on that post.

