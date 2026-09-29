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A Worker Gave Proper Notice and a Handover Document. Their Manager Fired Them on the Spot Anyway

9:47 AM CDT on September 29, 2026

Reddit user says 4 years of hard work meant nothing after they resigned.

Reddit user says 4 years of hard work meant nothing after they resigned.

|Images via ANTONI SHKRABA/Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

A Reddit user said their resignation led to an immediate termination, despite giving proper notice. Despite doing things the right way, the user claimed that the company betrayed them. The post shared under the r/jobs subreddit received 1,400 comments. 

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The corporate employee started the post by writing that after serving the company for four years with a “glowing performance and countless unpaid overtime weekends,” the user landed a better role elsewhere. Wanting to handle the resignation properly, the employee scheduled a call with their manager on a Monday morning.

In the call, the employee handed a polite and professional two-week notice with an already prepared detailed handover document. “The response was instant hostility,” the user wrote. In the post, the Reddit user further wrote that the manager stared in silence after the revelation for ten seconds. 

Before ending the call abruptly, the manager claimed to have felt betrayed by the employee’s resignation during a busy quarter. “Twenty minutes later, my Slack and email access were cut off, and HR called to tell me my termination was effective immediately,” the user wrote. 

The Reddit user further added that the company made the corporate employee feel like a corporate spy who had stolen the company’s trade secrets instead of an employee who gave them four years of dedication. “They wouldn't even let me say goodbye to my team or grab my coffee mug from my desk.” 

The Reddit user concluded the post by writing, “If they wanted to fire me, they would have locked me out at 9:00 AM with zero warning and zero severance. Stop giving courtesy notices to companies that view you as disposable inventory.” 

One user commented, “I busted my rear for 16 years. I was a star employee. We got acquired, and the acquiring company didn’t care about our division. They bought us for another division they wanted. Just like that, we were all let go. It was a nice severance check, but my loyalty and hard work didn’t matter. I got the same severance as the lazy girl in the cube next to me.”

Another commenter wrote, “Depending on your role, it's not uncommon to [sic] terminated immediately. If you have access to critical company IP, in sales where you have knowledge of customer sales/contacts these are the types of roles that get terminated immediately to protect the company. It's not personal but rather the company protecting itself from any potential harm from IP/Sales knowledge leaking. If you are in sales, there is always the concern that you are leaving to a competitor.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incidents, identities, professional backgrounds, or businesses described in the original post or the comments. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/jobs.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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