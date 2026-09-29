‘Are You God’s Favorite?’: TikToker’s Blissful Reaction to an Empty Row Has TikTok Sharing Their Own Lucky Flights

A TikTok user @noahjrichter shared a quite relatable video from a flight that he appeared to have just boarded. His expression is the focal point of the video. The video had received 15,100 views, 1,940 likes, and 68 comments as of publication.

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The video begins with the TikTok user sitting in an aircraft wearing a blue colored tee. Initially, he looked in the front of the aircraft and then panned the camera towards the two empty seats beside him. The man then shifted the camera towards his face, and he had a relaxed expression.

He closed his eyes, keeping his hands on his chest with a faint smile on his face. The text on the video read: “When the boarding door closes, and your row remains empty.” The comments section was filled with users who related to the situation.



Some comments that the users posted about being the chosen one were: “LITERALLY...like am I the chosen one today,” “You are blessed and highly favored man lol,” “How does it feel to be God’s favorite?” and “You're God's favorite.”

Some commenters wrote that they have never experienced such a situation on a flight: “never had that happen,” and “Haven’t had that happen in a long time. What’s a girl to do?”

Some commenters wrote about their experiences. One of them wrote, “yes I had a row to myself on the flight hm from NYC.” Another wrote, “My favorite. it happens to me all the time.” A third user wrote, “I had this happen on my way back from my 40th solo trip. I knew my ancestors was loving on me.”

In an earlier story posted on Daily Dot, a man had shared his flight experience in a story titled, "What would you have done?" on the Delta subreddit. According to the post, he paid extra to get an aisle seat, especially because of his size. When he settled in, he noticed a tiny boy, believed to be five to eight years old, seated in the middle seat next to him.



A woman asked me to switch seats so she could sit next to her husband.

I said okay, thinking it was nearby.

She hands me a boarding pass… 15 rows back.

I said, “why didn’t you just book seats together?”

She goes, “we didn’t want to pay extra.”

I said, “and I did...and this is… — Sophia ❣️ (@KeruboSk) April 19, 2026

The boy’s mother, who was seated in another middle seat a few rows back, asked him to move to her own seat so she could sit next to her kid. Given that he had paid more for his seat, he declined the request. But what happened next was that he was stuck with that boy on a four-hour Delta flight; the man had to keep him company. And his mom wouldn't stop asking for little favors.



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including whether the date occurred as the creator described. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @noahjrichter and the comments on that post.