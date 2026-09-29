A TikTok creator says his heart “dropped” when his only ex-girlfriend reached out to him more than 10 years after they stopped talking. TikTok creator @jacknader, who goes by Jack, shared the story in a “get ready with me” video that has received more than 415,000 views and 380 comments.

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Jack explained that he has only had one girlfriend in his life—and their relationship began when they were both children.

“So if you did not know, I used to be straight. Well, kind of. I have had one girlfriend in my entire life. I have not talked to her in over 10 years,” he said. But recently, Jack said he received an Instagram direct message from his former girlfriend.

“Tell me why she DMs my private account the other day. I’m telling you, when I saw her name, my heart dropped,” he said. “Like, what could she possibly be texting me about?” Jack opened the message and discovered that his former girlfriend was asking him to dinner. According to Jack, she explained that she was back in town and wanted to catch up.

He agreed to meet her. Jack also clarified that the two never officially broke up. Instead, they simply stopped talking after she moved away. The situation may seem surprising given that Jack now identifies as gay, but he explained that their relationship began when they were both in fourth grade.

“Let me give y’all a little backstory,” Jack said. “So here we were in the fourth grade, you know, I was at a Catholic school. I was trying to remain hidden.” He said the girl was one of his best friends at the time. Near the end of the school year, she gave him a card with a picture of two dogs on it and told him she had a crush on him. Jack said he did not really understand what having a crush meant at the time but went along with the relationship.

“From that moment on, we were dating,” he said. “Obviously, in fourth grade, that doesn’t mean much, but, you know, we held hands in the hallway, hung up our coats next to each other in the coat room, and everybody knew that we were locked in.”

The relationship did not last long. Jack said the school year was almost over, and his girlfriend eventually moved away.

After that, he said he never heard from her again—until her recent Instagram message.

The TikTok ends before Jack reveals how the dinner with his former girlfriend went.

Viewers Were Surprised to Hear About His Ex-Girlfriend

Some viewers said they were genuinely surprised to learn that Jack had once had a girlfriend, while others joked about what his former girlfriend might want from the reunion.

“It would be real funny if she wants to meet up bec she wants to inform you that she is a lesbian and wants to be friends,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer related to Jack’s experience of dating a girl before later realizing he was attracted to men. “I feel like every gay guy goes through a straight phase THEN finds out that they like men,” they wrote.

Other commenters focused less on Jack’s sexuality and more on the childhood relationship itself, describing the story as wholesome.

“Aww this is actually such a adorable story,” one viewer wrote.

For now, Jack has left viewers wondering what happened when he finally met up with the only girl he ever dated.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @jacknader’s account of receiving a message from his only former girlfriend and agreeing to meet her for dinner.