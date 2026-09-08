Digital Coupons at CVS, Walgreens and Dollar General Are Apparently Making Extreme Couponing Look Outdated — This TikToker Is Showing People Exactly How It Works

A TikTok video from creator @torok.coupon.hunter shows her describing how digital coupons have changed the way people save money on name-brand groceries and household items, moving away from the paper coupon binders once associated with extreme couponing.

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She said the shift has made it possible to buy only what a household actually needs while still paying a fraction of the shelf price.

Explaining how the process works today, she said shoppers no longer need to buy large quantities of unwanted items just to trigger a coupon's savings threshold. Digital coupons now let people grab specific brand-name products, including Persil, Lysol, Dove, and Colgate, and check out at a steep discount.

Walking through different retailers, she said CVS allows shoppers to combine manufacturer coupons, store coupons and ExtraBucks rewards. Dollar General offers a $5-off-$25 promotion on Saturdays that can be paired with manufacturer coupons to bring a $25 order down to $10 or less.

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@torok.coupon.hunter Most people are still paying full price for everyday essentials, but digital couponers have been stacking store deals and apps to get name-brand items for a fraction of the cost for YEARS. With just your phone, you can save big at CVS, Dollar General, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Aldi, etc. No scissors, no stress—just smart shopping. Want to cut your household essentials bill in half? Start here! ?? #torokcouponhunter #couponing #savingmoney #digitalcoupons ♬ original sound - Torok Coupon Hunter

She said she used this method at Dollar General to purchase more than $40 worth of items for under $13. She also described a $10 curbside pickup order at Walgreens and a CVS purchase she documented in detail, bringing a roughly $50 order down to about $20.

The TikToker said prices have continued climbing while the amount of product people can afford in a single trip keeps shrinking. She described couponing as a low-effort way to counter that trend, telling viewers she would walk them through the exact steps needed to start saving.

Reacting to the video, some commenters raised concerns about whether coupon savings are worth pursuing if they lead to unnecessary purchases. One commenter cautioned against the potential downside of stockpiling. They wrote, "It's only worth it if you need it. Yes, you're saving money on the purchase. But with that stockpile, you're buying stuff you don't need."

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Another commenter pointed to other items that should be covered by coupons. They wrote, "I wish I could get coupons on stuff I need weekly like milk fruits vegetables and meat."

A separate commenter raised concerns about the quality of products commonly available at discount and drugstore chains. one commenter made an unsubstantiated claim about product quality at discount stores writing, "Too bad the good products aren't coupon able or sold at those stores mentioned. I'm paying more but it's worth it not to poison my kids."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific purchase totals, receipts, or store promotions described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @torok.coupon.hunter on TikTok.