A Texas shopper browsing Walmart's clearance aisle peeled back a yellow "Rollback" sticker on an extension cord. The original price tag underneath was cheaper than the discount. The video, posted under the handle @austin_adams214, attracted significant attention within hours of going up.

Featured Video

One viewer commented: "All places are doing this. When you see sales, best to go into a shop and take a photograph and date stamp it. Then go back in when it's a sale or even Black Friday — you will see the prices are slightly higher."

Another commenter claimed firsthand knowledge, writing they had once worked at Walmart and handled pricing changes themselves. "When the item is marked up and you're trying to convince buyers it's on clearance, you're supposed to remove the old tag and place the new one there," the viewer said.

A simple trip to Walmart turned into a viral moment when a Texas shopper noticed something that didn’t sit right. While browsing “clearance” items, he peeled back a yellow “Rollback” sticker—only to discover the original price underneath was actually lower. What was supposed to… pic.twitter.com/UqOy13Xmzy — Dr.L (@DrAlmarielao) May 4, 2026

Walmart has faced legal challenges over its Rollback pricing before — in 2017, California resident Brenna Ceja filed a class action lawsuit targeting the practice directly, according to Top Class Actions.

Ceja alleged that the "was" prices on Rollback tags were fabricated rather than reflecting actual prior prices, making discounts appear larger than they were. Ceja included photographs of tags where the Rollback price matched the item's original price tag exactly.

The 2017 lawsuit was not the only legal challenge Walmart faced over its pricing practices. A separate case, Kukorinis v. Walmart, resulted in a $45 million settlement, with payment redistribution still ongoing in early 2026.

That case alleged Walmart's point-of-sale software artificially inflated the registered weight of Rollback-tagged meat, poultry and seafood at checkout. Walmart denied intentional wrongdoing, settling to avoid the cost of further litigation.

In late 2025, Walmart finalized a $1.64 million settlement with New Jersey — the largest fine ever issued by the state's Office of Weights and Measures — after inspections at 64 locations found more than 2,000 instances of inconsistent pricing.

? MAN WALKS INTO WALMART AND EXPOSES THE DIGITAL PRICE TAG SCAM — THIS IS HOW THEY'RE MAKING MILLIONS MORE OFF YOU



A shopper films inside Walmart… and shows every price tag quietly replaced with digital screens.



Not paper. Not fixed.



They can change instantly.



• Prices… pic.twitter.com/iqs5fothEq — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 7, 2026

None of that history makes the Texas shopper's sticker finding illegal on its own. The pattern it fits into, though, is one courts have taken seriously for years.

Courts have previously ruled that it is unreasonable to expect shoppers to cross-reference shelf prices against receipts at checkout. A shopper who trusts a yellow sticker is doing exactly what Walmart's marketing is designed to encourage.

Rollback deals at Walmart are temporary, typically lasting four to ten weeks, and they only guarantee a price lower than Walmart's own regular price — not necessarily lower than competitors. The Krazy Coupon Lady advises shoppers to use the Walmart app to scan any item before assuming a sticker tells the full story.

The extension cord itself was a minor purchase — but the pricing question it raised has prompted thousands of viewers to look more closely at the stickers they have been trusting for years.

Walmart has not publicly responded to the viral video at the time of writing.