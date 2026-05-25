Man Asked Reddit What It Means When a Woman Looks Up His Schedule and Saves His Doodles — the Thread Told Him to Just Ask Her Out

Recently, a man took to Reddit's r/AskReddit to ask about the most obvious signs that a woman likes a man.

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The thread's general advice covered several recurring signals: body language, conversational effort and unprompted contact among them.

The most upvoted responses pointed to body language and conversational effort as the clearest signals — "if she's laughing a little too much at what he says, but that goes both ways," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter noted that in a group setting, a woman who is interested will often look to the person she likes first after someone tells a joke, gauging their reaction before her own.

Several people in the thread agreed with this point.

Another commenter added that unprompted texts can also be a sign of interest. For example, if someone is sending you a random photo of a dog, it is because she “remembered you exist while looking at a dog.”

The remembrance can bleed into other instances as well, because if someone likes you, they will likely remember something you may have casually mentioned weeks ago. This recall extends even to details the person would not normally pay attention to.

Another commenter offered a more nuanced take, suggesting that a woman who is interested will pay close attention, match the other person's energy and take initiative to keep things going.

She might also signal interest by mentioning she is single or by telling the person she likes where she is going at a social event.

Another user, however, was more cautious and said that even if these behaviors can be seen as an obvious sign of romantic interest to the other side, it is not a given, and that people should be ready for a different opinion until they know the other party likes them.

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At this point in the thread, one commenter pointed out that the original poster had been asking variations of the same question for several days. So this user cut to the chase and said: “Just ask her out.”

The original poster confirmed the commenter had read the situation correctly.

He revealed that the woman had been checking his work schedule, asked for his number under the pretense of work-related reasons and then added him on Snapchat. He said that she also kept some doodles he made with her and remembered every little thing about him. “Maybe it's finally my time,” the poster shared with the thread of people rooting for him.

Still, a commenter made sure to caution him: “Remember that you are not entitled to a yes. Getting a definitive answer allows you to move on.” Another commenter encouraged him by writing: “Reddit isn't gonna give you her answer before you ask. You got this, dude.”