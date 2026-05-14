“I Have Never Felt Dumber”: Employee Discovers What a Focus Room Really Is 

An employee shared the story after discovering the purpose of a focus room. The worker wrote about the experience on Reddit. Many commenters weighed in on focus rooms.

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The Redditor mentioned they’ve been working from home since the pandemic. Recently, their company decided to end the fully remote work setting and switch to a hybrid work schedule. Employees were required to work in the office twice a week.

The user explained, “Leadership kept saying the office was redesigned for intentional collaboration.” The user said they were unhappy with the return-to-office requirement.

The user said they drove 52 minutes to the office. The user said most teammates worked in other parts of the country. But about 140 of the employees from the same company were present.

After arriving at the office, they discovered what the highly talked-about focus room really was. The Redditor recalled finding coworkers on different Zoom meetings and saying, “Quick question, please,” when the opportunity arose—behind allegedly “cheap glass.”

The Redditor said, “I find out that focus rooms are literally tiny booths where you sit alone and take remote meetings.” The user further compared it to a phone booth, but with “much worse air.”

The Focus Room Experience

The post continued with details about the workday.

The user said they spent six hours in meetings while people were lining up outside their booth, waiting for their turn. The user said, “People outside waited for the booth so they could also talk to people not in the building.”

Apart from the hours spent in an alleged glass cubicle, the Redditor didn’t appear thrilled about the overall experience. Moreover, with the lack of familiar faces around, it was a different experience for the individual.

After several hours of meetings, the Redditor recalled sitting with a coworker from the Finance Department of their company for lunch.

Image Credit: Reddit | @dreibes

But even then, there was no conversation; they were both catching up on the popular workplace app, Slack.

The user mentioned, “The only actual in-person interaction I had all day was someone asking if I was done with the charger under the desk.”

Basically, there was no human interaction, and meetings were held in glass cubicles; the user wondered how it was different from working remotely.

At the end of the workday, they apparently received a survey from the higher-ups asking if working from the office helped the employee feel “more connected.”

But pointed out, “I’m not anti-social, I just don’t understand why pretending geography is culture has become the hill every exec wants to die on.”

Redditors Respond to The Concept

Many Redditors responded to the concept with mixed opinions. One user mentioned, “You know where I have a focus room? At my house!” Another added, “It’s a focus building with a private kitchen and bath.”

A third netizen stated, “Calling those rooms ‘introvert escape pods’ is painfully accurate.”

Image Credit: Reddit | @punkerjim

The same user added, “The whole setup sounds like paying a commute tax to recreate your home office, but with worse chairs, more coughing, and someone eating a salad three feet away.”

The next one claimed, “My office has those! I’ve never used one because I’m afraid I’ll be transported to Romulus and never be seen again!” A final one asked, “Would anyone even notice if you just kept working from home?

The Redditor has not posted an update about the aftermath of the survey. Whether or not they continue to work from a focus room has yet to be determined.