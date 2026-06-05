Two Women Filmed Slashing Tires in Anaheim Then Laughed About It — Their License Plate Was Visible the Whole Time

A video shared on X by user @KimKatieUSA showed two women crouching near another car, slashing its tires with a sharp object. The incident took place in Anaheim, California.

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After the act, both women were seen laughing when they returned to their car, where a third woman was waiting for them. The post did not provide context for what prompted the tire slashing.

The license plate of the women's vehicle was visible in the footage. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The identities of those involved were not confirmed in the post.

Anaheim, CA: Two Latinas slash another car’s tires while their mother watches from her own vehicle.



After finishing their criminal vandalism, they’re seen laughing about it like it’s funny. pic.twitter.com/ToAAJGO0gL — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 4, 2026

The clip drew significant reaction on X — with multiple users tagging Anaheim Police Department and calling for the women to be identified and charged.

"Laughing now, but they won't be laughing when the police show up at their door with this crystal-clear footage. Vandalism isn't a joke, it's a misdemeanor. Do your thing, internet [sic]," one user wrote.

Another commenter wrote sarcastically, "They're just playing the 'Tag' game with tires. At the next light it'll be the other car's turn to try to pop the other people's tires. It's all in good fun, or something. I'm not going to pretend I get it."

On Reddit, one user wrote, "Hopefully they had the cops called on them." Others questioned how effective the attempt actually was, while some focused on how quickly road-rage incidents can escalate.

Many viewers expressed that they were glad the incident had been captured on camera, with one commenter writing, "Social media and cameras get too much hate. I love that I'm in the timeline where these people end up on the internet."

Under California Penal Code 594, tire slashing constitutes vandalism — defined as willfully damaging another person's property. Penalties are determined by the cost of the damage, with incidents causing less than $400 in damage typically charged as misdemeanors

Damage at $400 or more becomes a "wobbler," meaning the prosecutor has discretion to charge it as either a misdemeanor or a felony, based on the severity of the damage and the defendant's criminal history.

The Anaheim Police Department had not publicly confirmed receiving a report related to the incident as of publication — and no arrests had been announced.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the full circumstances depicted in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @KimKatieUSA. The identities of those involved and the specific context preceding the incident have not been confirmed.