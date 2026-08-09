A woman sparked a Reddit debate after finding a hair tie near her home’s entryway. She said she has short hair and recently got engaged, making the discovery feel suspicious.

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She said she returned from work and found the hair tie near her shoe rack. Read the Reddit post⁠ She explained that she has not worn hair ties for years. She also suspected her dogs could have found the hair tie somewhere.

The woman said she tried not to panic. Her fiancé did not seem surprised when she mentioned it. The post has attracted over 2,676 upvotes and 646 comments at the time of publication.

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Reddit Users Offer Plenty Of Alternatives To Cheating

Several commenters rejected the idea that one hair tie proved infidelity. One user pointed out that hair ties appear everywhere.

“It’s entirely possible that it came inside on the bottom of a shoe,” MissAuroraRed wrote.

Another commenter suggested someone accidentally kicked the hair tie inside. That explanation offered a much less dramatic possibility.

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One user also encouraged the OP to trust her instincts. However, they asked whether her fiancé had given her reasons for suspicion.

The OP then revealed that she has trust issues. She said those issues come from past trauma, not her fiancé’s behaviour.

A Redditor said the hair tie might simply confirm existing fears. That comment shifted attention toward the OP’s existing anxiety.

Other users focused on the couple’s dogs. Medium-Ticket-9574 wrote that animals often bring random objects indoors.

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That theory also gained support from the OP. She agreed that her dogs could have found it inside the couch.

Another commenter shared an even more convincing pet story. BusinessLetterhead47 said their cat hoarded scrunchies, socks, and pencils behind furniture.

The thread also explored previous residents and visitors. One commenter mentioned finding unfamiliar hair items after using shared laundry machines.

Another user said small objects can hitch rides inside coats. They can then fall out days or weeks later.

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The OP also received advice about her fiancé’s reaction. A Redditor argued that his neutral response sounded reassuring.

“Being neutral is good,” the commenter wrote after discussing his reaction.

Another user asked about his facial expressions and body language. They suggested those details could provide more context.

The conversation then became increasingly bizarre. Reddit users began sharing stories about mysterious objects appearing inside homes.

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One commenter said they once found a tooth in their laundry. Another user reacted with disbelief before the thread filled with jokes. The discussion ultimately leaned away from cheating. Most commenters offered explanations involving pets, clothing, visitors, or previous residents.

Still, the OP’s concerns did not come from nowhere. She connected the incident to past trauma rather than suspicious behaviour. The hair tie alone cannot prove infidelity. The Reddit discussion instead shows how quickly uncertainty can trigger relationship anxiety. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances behind the Reddit post.