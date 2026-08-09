‘A Paid-Off Car Is the Best Car You Can Get’: Reddit’s Financially Stable Users Share the Advice That Actually Worked

A post on the r/AskReddit community asking financially stable people to share their best money advice. Users have given it more than 4,600 upvotes and revealed the habits they believe made the biggest difference. While many responses focused on timeless personal finance principles, others focused on the emotional aspect of managing money.

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One user wrote, "A paid-off car is the best car you can get," which proves how much they are against taking on unnecessary vehicle debt. Another stated, "Maintenance is far cheaper than replacement," which means people need to start caring for the things they already own.

Another recurring topic: credit card use. One Redditor advised, "Credit cards are for convenience. You cannot use them as a financing mechanism. If you find you can't pay them off every month in full, get rid of them." The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also warns that high-interest credit card balances only increase one's borrowing costs.

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Many commenters said to live below one's means no matter one's income. One response read, "Live within your means," while another cautioned against lifestyle inflation after receiving raises. The latter explained that despite their income growing nearly tenfold over seven years, they kept housing costs low. That helped them leave a demanding job without worrying much about not being able to finance their life.

A dominant theme was saving and investing consistently. Several advised putting at least 15% of income toward retirement or investments whenever possible. One user also recommended investing in broad-market index funds and letting those investments grow over time.

Cooking at home instead of eating out was another recurring theme. For example, one commenter said preparing meals in bulk and freezing leftovers had become both a hobby and a major money-saving strategy. Others said to cut back on food delivery and online purchases.

Redditors give their best money advice.

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Some people also said it is less about budgeting and more about mindset. One comment argued that "a healthy way of thinking about money and spending" is what ultimately stops impulse purchases and unnecessary consumption. Another user said that one needs to "Fix your mental health. A lot of problems and habits related to money are emotional."

Other practical suggestions were to build an emergency fund, avoid unnecessary debt, automate savings, delay purchases to reduce impulse spending, choose a financially compatible partner, and invest early so that it can grow through long-term compound interest.