A video was posted to X that shows a man arguing with the staff at a chicken restaurant. Allegedly, he is a regular customer who comes in and has interactions like this everyday. A yelling fight breaks out between everyone involved, and it gets heated quickly.

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Over some chicken ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/h0GQooH71A — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 7, 2026

The video starts with the man taking a photo of the employee he is fighting with. He asks for a refund, and the employee says it’s no problem. He’s approaching the situation calmly. The man then says he will be calling the company’s corporate office to report what happened. The recording doesn’t start until the fight was already in progress, so it’s difficult to tell what exactly happened without context.

The employee says the man was rude and had done something similar the day before. “This is the kind of problem we have everyday with people like this who always want to do this.” It’s not clear what he meant by that statement, but we don’t know the reason the fight started to begin with.

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It seems the issue was how long it took for the chicken to be made. The man says he was waiting too long for it and wanted a refund. Meanwhile, the employee claims they told him he would get the food in about 15 to 20 minutes, not right away. The man says the employees were hanging out in the back instead of cooking his food, which prompted him to start the fight.

The Argument Quickly Escalated Into a Confrontation

Both employees were confused about why he would say that because they weren’t in the back, they were in the kitchen. The employee filming says that they deal with this everyday because the man doesn’t know how to order, and is constantly causing problems and starting fights with the staff.

“Remember, these kinds of people are always the worst,” the employee says. “Whenever people like this come in, don’t serve them. They don’t deserve it.”

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X users sounded off in the comments with their feelings about the fight. Some couldn’t believe he comes in every single day. “Bro eats chicken every day??? You don’t get tired of that greasy mess?” Someone else added, “

Others had their own experiences like this in the food industry. “Totally agree with you I was a waitress waiting on 10 people. They wanted every thing fast wanted more drinks complained about the food wanted to exchange they were a pain and then they didn’t give me a single penny for a tip. I quit that night.”

The confrontation has prompted discussion about the wait time and the interaction between the customer and restaurant employees.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including what happened before the recording began. The story is based on the video and statements shared by those involved and commenters on X.